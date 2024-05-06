Advertisement
    XRP Facing Bearish Pattern as Price Spikes

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Are XRP bulls losing their grip?
    Mon, 6/05/2024 - 18:34
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The XRP chart has recorded the bearish divergence pattern on its 60-minute chart, according to the 100eyes Crypto Scanner.

    This pattern is based on the relationship between the price of the cryptocurrency and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillator, which is used to determine whether or not a certain asset is oversold. 

    The bearish divergence pattern occurs when the price of a certain cryptocurrency (or any other asset) reaches new highs while the oscillator reaches a lower high. 

    XRP, Robinhood, SEC: Law Veteran Delivers Key Updates

    Bearish divergence can indicate a price downtrend since it typically signals waning bullish momentum. 

    In this case, XRP recorded a lower high on the oscillator after surging higher earlier today. 

    Popular trader Mikybull recently predicted that things are about to get "interesting" for XRP given that the breakout of the current RSI resistance level appears to be imminent. 

    XRP gains against Bitcoin 

    According to CoinGecko data, XRP is currently up by almost 4%, which makes it one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies over the past 24 hours alongside Solana (SOL). Earlier this Monday, the controversial cryptocurrency peaked at $0.5671. 

    In the meantime, Bitcoin is down 1.3% over the same period of time. XRP has gained roughly 5% against this Bitcoin. This lack of correlation has puzzled some members of the community given that there's no new legal developments in the SEC v. Ripple case. 

    It is worth noting that the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency has seen nine consecutive months in the red. It remains to be seen whether it will manage to outperform the crypto king this May to finally break this disastrous streak. 

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

