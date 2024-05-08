Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 8

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The bears' pressure continues on the market, according to CoinStats.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 2.83% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is trying to fix below the local support level of $62,0.54. If that happens, the correction may continue to the $61,000 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. If the bar closes near its low, there is a high possibility of seeing an ongoing decline to the $60,000-$61,000 area by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

The weekly bar is coming back to the support level formed by a false breakout.

If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly and lose the vital $60,000 zone, one can expect a test of $55,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $62,026 at press time.