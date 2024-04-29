Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SOL and BNB Price Prediction for April 29

    
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How great are chances to see altcoin season soon?
    Mon, 29/04/2024 - 17:14
    

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Buyers could not seize the initiative at the beginning of the week, accoding to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SOL/USD

    The rate of Solana (SOL) has dropped by 4.14% over the last 24 hours.

    

    On the daily chart, the price of SOL keeps falling after yesterday's bearish closure. If the decline continues and the candle closes near $130, there is a chance to see a test of the support level of $118.10 soon.

    SOL is trading at $136.87 at press time.

    BNB/USD

    Binance Coin (BNB) is less  of a loser, falling by 2.38% since yesterday.

    

    From the technical point of view, the price of BNB keeps trading sideways, as none of the sides is dominating at the moment.

    However, if the rate does not come back above the vital zone of $600 shortly, one can expect a further correction to the $560 area.

    BNB is trading at $589.8 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
    About the author
    
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

