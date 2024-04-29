SOL and BNB Price Prediction for April 29

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers could not seize the initiative at the beginning of the week, accoding to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has dropped by 4.14% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of SOL keeps falling after yesterday's bearish closure. If the decline continues and the candle closes near $130, there is a chance to see a test of the support level of $118.10 soon.

SOL is trading at $136.87 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is less of a loser, falling by 2.38% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the price of BNB keeps trading sideways, as none of the sides is dominating at the moment.

However, if the rate does not come back above the vital zone of $600 shortly, one can expect a further correction to the $560 area.

BNB is trading at $589.8 at press time.