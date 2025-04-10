Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Abnormal 638% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Bitcoin Bulls

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 10/04/2025 - 15:39
    Bitcoin rockets 638% in just hour of abnormal bull liquidation imbalance
    Advertisement
    Abnormal 638% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Bitcoin Bulls
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin (BTC) has once again found itself at the center of market turbulence, not because of any internal crypto drama but as a direct reaction to the macroeconomic situation. U.S. markets opened with a "hangover" pullback following yesterday’s strong rally, as early optimism surrounding the 90-day pause in tariff hikes faded for a moment. 

    Advertisement

    Investors shifted focus toward the bigger picture — specifically, the growing friction with China and its longer-term impact on the global economy.

    Related
    Michael Saylor Stuns with Bitcoin Buy Call As BTC Price Recovers
    Thu, 04/10/2025 - 14:03
    Michael Saylor Stuns with Bitcoin Buy Call As BTC Price Recovers
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Stuns with Bitcoin Buy Call As BTC Price Recovers
    Ethereum Still Overvalued, Samson Mow Says As ETH Price Revisits 2023 Lows
    XRP to $2.50? Bollinger Bands Signal Epic Bull Rally Ahead
    Elon Musk Stuns Crypto Community With Fresh Kekius Maximus Tweet

    That sentiment carried over into the crypto space, where highly leveraged positioning met a sudden reality check. Bitcoin led the liquidations, with $11.38 million in positions wiped out — $9.84 million from longs, just $1.54 million from shorts — pointing to a market that had clearly been abnormally imbalanced too far in one direction. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    The move did not come with much drama on the surface, but under the hood, it reflected traders overextending after a short burst of optimism and being caught offside, in soccer terms, as sentiment shifted.

    Article image
    Bitcoin Price by CoinMarketCap

    The correction was not just a blip. Within a single hour, $26.1 million in positions were closed, with a majority again from longs. Over the last four hours, that is $68.7 million liquidated, and in 24 hours, the total reached $465.5 million across 134,811 traders, as reported by CoinGlass.

    The largest single liquidation — a $3.33 million BTC/USDT position on Bybit — underscored just how much risk was in play.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Faces Crucial Bollinger Bands Test
    Thu, 04/10/2025 - 13:53
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Faces Crucial Bollinger Bands Test
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    While altcoins like XRP, DOGE and SOL also took hits, the data highlights Bitcoin as the market’s volatility anchor. The inflation report out of the U.S. had only a modest effect — CPI fell 0.1% in March, but traders are already anticipating a possible recession if the trade war escalates.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Apr 10, 2025 - 15:35
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 10
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Apr 10, 2025 - 15:28
    Bloomberg's McGlone Defends $10,000 Bitcoin Price Prediction
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Whale NFT Bridge Goes Live: TON to Solana Migration Launches on Bridgemedaddy.com
    Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Summit Is Just One Week Away
    Gate Q1 2025 Transparency Report: Sustained Leadership in Crypto Markets with Multiple Metrics Hitting New Highs
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Whale NFT Bridge Goes Live: TON to Solana Migration Launches on Bridgemedaddy.com
    Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Summit Is Just One Week Away
    Gate Q1 2025 Transparency Report: Sustained Leadership in Crypto Markets with Multiple Metrics Hitting New Highs
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Abnormal 638% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Bitcoin Bulls
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 10
    Bloomberg's McGlone Defends $10,000 Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD