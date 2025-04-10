Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Faces Crucial Bollinger Bands Test

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 10/04/2025 - 13:53
    Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin may turn to bull mode after this crucial Bollinger Bands test
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin (BTC), the top cryptocurrency by market cap, is currently testing a key technical level that could decide its short-term direction, as it is approaching the middle line of the Bollinger Bands on the daily time frame. That is a zone often seen as a pivot between bullish and bearish phases.

    The key level to watch is $83,368, which is the middle band of the Bollinger Bands indicator. After going down for a while, Bitcoin is trying to get back up, trading just below this threshold. If it can get past the middle band, it could be a sign that a bullish mode might be on.

    This recent bounce from the lower Bollinger Band around the $77,500 mark indicates some temporary buying interest, but the resistance at the middle band remains unbroken as of the latest daily close. 

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    This band has been a kind of dynamic resistance during the recent downtrend, and the current test could either confirm continued pressure or open the door to a stronger upward move.

    The Bollinger Bands have also gotten narrower recently, which is a sign that things are less volatile. This often happens before a stronger trend, so the current setup is important. If Bitcoin can break above $83,368 and keep going, it might hit the upper band near $89,200, and triple the optimism.

    But if it cannot get back above the middle band, it might make overall sentiment more negative and push the chance of another test of recent lows up.

    The result of this test could shape the price of Bitcoin in the next few sessions, making it one of the most important technical developments of the week.

