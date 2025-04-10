Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP to $2.50? Bollinger Bands Signal Epic Bull Rally Ahead

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 10/04/2025 - 9:58
    XRP price prediction by Bollinger Bands hints at 27% bull rally
    Advertisement
    XRP to $2.50? Bollinger Bands Signal Epic Bull Rally Ahead
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    It looks like XRP might be gearing up for a big price move as the Bollinger Bands are showing signs that have usually conveyed an upward shift in the cryptocurrency's valuation. This time, they are pointing toward the $2.50 level, which would be a 27% move from its current trading range.

    Advertisement

    The daily chart has recently shown the price rebounding from just below $1.80, following a period of steady decline that stretched over several weeks. What is catching attention now is how tight the Bollinger Bands were before this bounce. This is a technical sign that is often seen as a buildup of volatility waiting to happen. 

    Related
    XRP Skyrockets Above $2, But There's Big "If"
    Thu, 04/10/2025 - 08:43
    XRP Skyrockets Above $2, But There's Big "If"
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    XRP to $2.50? Bollinger Bands Signal Epic Bull Rally Ahead
    Elon Musk Stuns Crypto Community With Fresh Kekius Maximus Tweet
    Ethereum OG Capitulates with Massive Sale
    XRP Hits 'Now or Never' Moment, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bottom Finally Reached? Solana (SOL) in Dire State

    Now that the bands have started to widen a bit and the price is moving up toward the midband area near $2.10, it is possible that the price could keep climbing.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Right now, XRP is trading around $1.98, hovering near the mid-range support and resistance zone between $1.90 and $2.10. This price range has been a kind of floor and ceiling for a while now. The next short-term hurdle is expected to be around $2.20, but the upper Bollinger Band, which is now around $2.50, could offer a technical ceiling for this rally.

    Volume has picked up a bit, especially during the most recent upward candles. While it is not explosive, this increase does offer some support for a shift in short-term sentiment. 

    Related
    350,000 RLUSD Tokens Minted on XRP Ledger
    Thu, 04/10/2025 - 06:50
    350,000 RLUSD Tokens Minted on XRP Ledger
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The broader market context is still cautious, and XRP's movement will likely continue to mirror broader risk appetite unless there is a catalyst from either macroeconomic or geopolitics.

    The Bollinger Bands signal is one of the clearer directional hints on the chart. We do not know if XRP will follow through on this setup, but technically, the path toward $2.50 is open.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 10, 2025 - 9:31
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Flags Unusual Bitcoin Breakout Trend
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 10, 2025 - 8:43
    XRP Skyrockets Above $2, But There's Big "If"
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate Q1 2025 Transparency Report: Sustained Leadership in Crypto Markets with Multiple Metrics Hitting New Highs
    Huma Finance 2.0 Launches on Solana, Bringing Composable Real Yield to DeFi Users
    Kyrgyzstan Positions Itself as Central Asia’s Crypto Pioneer with Ruble-Backed A7A5 Stablecoin
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate Q1 2025 Transparency Report: Sustained Leadership in Crypto Markets with Multiple Metrics Hitting New Highs
    Huma Finance 2.0 Launches on Solana, Bringing Composable Real Yield to DeFi Users
    Kyrgyzstan Positions Itself as Central Asia’s Crypto Pioneer with Ruble-Backed A7A5 Stablecoin
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP to $2.50? Bollinger Bands Signal Epic Bull Rally Ahead
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Flags Unusual Bitcoin Breakout Trend
    XRP Skyrockets Above $2, But There's Big "If"
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD