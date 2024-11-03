Advertisement
    $96,100 per Bitcoin (BTC) for Miners: What's Happening?

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin miners rush to artificial intelligence as BTC price for them may rise to $96,100 — details inside
    Sun, 3/11/2024 - 14:27
    Cover image via U.Today
    The Bitcoin mining industry is facing some tough times, with the average cost to produce a BTC reaching $96,100 for publicly traded miners when including non-cash costs such as depreciation and stock-based compensation, according to a report by CoinShares analyst James Butterfill.

    As the data shows, average cash costs rose to $49,500 per BTC in Q2, 2024, up from $47,200 in Q1, and there's no stopping it. The reason is that mining conditions are becoming more complex and capital intensive.

    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    According to reports, miners are still expanding their infrastructure despite high production costs and increasing difficulty. They are hoping that the Bitcoin price will rise to support future profitability.

    Article image
    Source: CoinShares

    However, there are still some operational challenges as for example it is hard to get credit at a good rate right now, especially after things like the FTX collapse. And high interest rates are not helping.

    As a result, many miners have started issuing shares to fund their operations, which has led to dilution of ownership. While the Bitcoin price and miners' stock prices have been more closely correlated lately, miners did not benefit from the price gains earlier in the year that were tied to the performance of spot Bitcoin ETF in the U.S.

    Top mining companies are also looking for new ways to manage rising costs. They are exploring options such as fixed-rate power contracts, high-density setups and artificial intelligence.

    As the industry braces for another halving, BTC miners are under pressure to improve cost efficiency and find alternative revenue streams to stay profitable.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

