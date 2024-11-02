Advertisement
AD

    BTC Reserves 6 Times Higher Than Stablecoins, Hinting New ATH

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Bitcoin supply shortage might be a thing, says Ki Young Ju
    Sat, 2/11/2024 - 13:00
    BTC Reserves 6 Times Higher Than Stablecoins, Hinting New ATH
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    According to Ki Young Ju, the founder and CEO of on-chain analytics provider CryptoQuant, Bitcoin liquidity data hints possible all-time-high for the BTC price.

    "Stablecoins alone can't provide enough buy-side liquidity for Bitcoin," he wrote on X.

    At the moment, BTC-to-stablecoin ratio is 6.05. This means BTC reserves are six times higher than stablecoins, similar to the last Bitcoin price all-time-high.

    HOT Stories
    What Is Basis for MrBeast Illicit Crypto Activity Allegations?
    Shytoshi Kusama Leaves Epic Scam Warning for SHIB Holders: 'I’m Completely Fed Up'
    MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Success Principles Revealed by Founder Michael Saylor
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Stunning Truth About ‘The Bitcoin Standard’

    BTC price struggling to break through

    Bitcoin price reached $70,000 on Tuesday and kept climbing that day to a multi-month high of $73,600. As such, it came just $150 away from breaking its March all-time high of $73,740.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Michael Saylor Issues 'Winning' Bitcoin Tweet as BTC Price Dips 3%
    Fri, 11/01/2024 - 15:42
    Michael Saylor Issues 'Winning' Bitcoin Tweet as BTC Price Dips 3%
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    However, it failed to do so while the community anticipated this to occur at any given time and started losing value gradually. The most substantial correction came on Friday morning when it dumped below $69,000, thus losing three grand within hours.

    Bulls stepped up during the trading day, and Bitcoin climbed to $71,500 after the weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report for October. Nevertheless, it failed once again at that point and now sits about two grand lower.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    At press time, Bitcoin is traded at $69,610.

    BlackRock still bullish

    The sell-off follows broader market dynamics, including a net outflow of $54.9 million in Bitcoin spot ETFs on Nov. 1, after a week of net inflows.

    However, BlackRock’s IBIT has continued to see strong demand, reaching a record $875 million inflow on Oct. 30, with spot Bitcoin ETFs collectively drawing in $917.2 million in a single day — the largest since March.

    Despite this sustained investor interest, Bitcoin’s price fell below $70,000 on Friday.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 2, 2024 - 12:23
    What Is Basis for MrBeast Illicit Crypto Activity Allegations?
    News
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Title news
    News
    Nov 2, 2024 - 12:04
    'Bitcoin Is Hedge': Anthony Scaramucci on BlackRock's Buying Dip
    News
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Africa Conference 2024: Set to Showcase Latest Developments in African Blockchain and Crypto Innovation
    Paribu Unveils Insights from the 2024 Cryptocurrency Awareness and Perception Survey
    Breaking Ground: Midnight to Launch the World’s First Deconstructed MMO on Aptos, Unveiling the Future of AA Gaming
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BTC Reserves 6 Times Higher Than Stablecoins, Hinting New ATH
    What Is Basis for MrBeast Illicit Crypto Activity Allegations?
    'Bitcoin Is Hedge': Anthony Scaramucci on BlackRock's Buying Dip
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD