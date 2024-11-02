Advertisement
    'Bitcoin Is Hedge': Anthony Scaramucci on BlackRock's Buying Dip

    Dan Burgin
    Why is BTC sell-off happening? Founder of SkyBridge Capital shared his take
    Sat, 2/11/2024 - 12:04
    'Bitcoin Is Hedge': Anthony Scaramucci on BlackRock's Buying Dip
    Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, believes the recent Bitcoin sell-off lacks a rational basis and stems from some investors viewing Bitcoin as a "risk-on" asset.

    In a recent X post, he argued that the dip was driven by reactions to market volatility in tech stocks rather than any specific issue with Bitcoin itself.

    Scaramucci highlighted BlackRock’s influence in helping investors understand Bitcoin as a long-term, diversifying hedge instead of a high-risk asset.

    He also pointed out that while other Bitcoin ETFs saw outflows during this period, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) recorded $315 million in inflows on the same day.

    BlackRock buying dip

    The sell-off follows broader market dynamics, including a net outflow of $54.9 million in Bitcoin spot ETFs on Nov. 1, after a week of net inflows.

    However, BlackRock’s IBIT has continued to see strong demand, reaching a record $875 million inflow on Oct. 30, with spot Bitcoin ETFs collectively drawing in $917.2 million in a single day — the largest since March.

    Despite this sustained investor interest, Bitcoin’s price fell below $70,000 on Friday.

    Bitcoin rally coming?

    As reported by U.Today, Scaramucci accurately predicted that the Bitcoin price would skyrocket following the Federal Reserve's rate cut.

    The founder of SkyBridge Capital recently stated that Bitcoin is still "very early."

    "If you’re watching #Bitcoin make new highs and thinking you missed the boat - you didn’t," he wrote.

    Scaramucci has encouraged potential Bitcoin investors to actually read the Bitcoin white paper and listen to prominent Bitcoin evangelists of the likes of MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor and ShapeShift founder Erik Voorhees.

    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement

