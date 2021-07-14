$9.49 Trillion Asset Manager BlackRock CEO Says Company Sees Little Demand On Crypto

News
Wed, 07/14/2021 - 11:41
article image
Yuri Molchan
Chief executive of the BlackRock asset management company says there's little demand on crypto the fund sees from investors
According to the Bloomberg Terminal, chief of the BlackRock asset management fund with a whopping $8.7 trillion AUM, Laurence Fink, has shared with the media that the company does not see any significant demand from institutional investors for digital assets, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum or other top-ten cryptocurrencies.

According to CNBC, the amount of assets under the company’s management has grown to a mind-blowing $9.49 trillion.

As reported by U.Today previously, Fink stated that Bitcoin may become a store of value, however, there are some issues that may make this hard to happen.

As possible barriers to that, he mentioned a small market for Bitcoin, high volatility and the fact that it still untested.

#Bitcoin News
article image
