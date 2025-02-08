Advertisement
    9,100,000 RLUSD Minted by Ripple in Past 12 Hours After Major Listing

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 8/02/2025 - 20:00
    Data shared by the Ripple Stablecoin Tracker account on the X social media network (@RL_Tracker) has shared that over the past 12 hours, San Francisco-based blockchain behemoth has minted almost 10,000,000 Ripple USD stablecoins (RLUSD).

    Prior to that, on Feb. 7, Ripple Treasury issued 1,000,000 RLUSD, according to the same source. Those RLUSD lumps were issued after the recently launched dollar-pegged stablecoin scored two listings on major crypto platforms.

    The platforms that added the RLUSD support are the Revolut online banking app and the prominent crypto infrastructure platform Zero Hash.

    Earlier this year, RLUSD was added by such major cryptocurrency exchanges as Bitstamp, Bullish and others. In the future, Ripple plans to launch the stablecoin on other platforms, including Binance and Coinbase, and negotiations about that are currently underway, according to the Ripple director Monica Long. Last month, RLUSD scored a major milestone as its market capitalization value skyrocketed to the $100,000 level temporarily.

    #Ripple News #RLUSD

