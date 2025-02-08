'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Why He Just Bought More Bitcoin (BTC)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robert Kiyosaki, venture investor, entrepreneur, also widely known as the author of the book on finance literacy “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has addressed his followers on the X platform to talk to them about Bitcoin.

He made the tweet in the form of a short “question and answer” session, sharing a question that he often gets asked and then answered it, revealing an important thing about Bitcoin and his take on it.

Kiyosaki slams US dollar over Bitcoin

Financial guru Kiyosaki explained why he has, apparently, not long ago, bought more Bitcoin and another safe-haven asset – gold. He reckons that holding these two assets is much safer than saving up fiat currencies, such as US dollars.

WHY I bought more gold and Bitcoin.



However, some commentators countered Kiyosaki's arguments. One X user suggested that Litecoin is also a worthy investment since it is known as “digital silver” (and Kiyosaki loves physical silver, particularly coins, according to many of his earlier tweets).

Another X user stated that Bitcoin has one big problem: It is denominated in US dollars, which Kiyosaki despises.

Bitcoin goes below $100,000 again

Over the past 24 hours, the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has fallen again significantly, losing roughly 4.25%. On Friday, it managed to recover the $100,000 level after the non-farm payrolls report came out. It showed smaller values than expected. However, it has now fallen to trade at $96,145 per coin.

However, Robert Kiyosaki always welcomes such price drawdowns, be it Bitcoin, silver, or gold. In a tweet published on February 3, he said that the “brutal market crash” had arrived and “the stock, bond, real estate, gold, silver, and Bitcoin markets are crashing.” The best assets went on sale and he planned to buy more BTC, silver, and gold.

“This is the best time to get rich,” he said. On that day, Bitcoin collapsed from $98,000 to the $92,200 zone.