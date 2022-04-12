90% Vote for SHIB vs. BTC in Recent Poll by Bitcoin of America ATM Chain

SHIB team has won against BTC by number of votes in a recent Twitter poll run by Bitcoin of America

A popular chain of crypto ATMs that has recently added SHIB has launched a poll on its Twitter page to see whether users would show greater support for the Shiba Inu team or the team of Bitcoin.

So far, almost 90% of respondents have voted for the meme cryptocurrency. Bitcoin of America has recently added SHIB to its chain of crypto ATMs, following Dogecoin. Now, users can buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the two biggest meme coins via these ATMs.

"Shiba team versus Bitcoin team"

A total of 11,586 people have taken part in the survey that seeks to find out which coin gives users more support—to the second largest meme token, SHIB, or the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

Eighty-nine point nine percent of respondents voted for the Shiba team, while 10.1% voted for the BTC team. The poll will be running for one more day, so everyone who is eager to participate can do it.

Let's see if team #shiba is stronger than team #bitcoin 💪 — Bitcoin of America (@BTCofAmerica) April 12, 2022

Shiba Inu coming releases

As reported by U.Today earlier, Unification Foundation had spread the word about a public testnet for Shibarium being launched soon. Shibarium is a Layer 2 scaling solution for Shiba Inu.

The launch has been scheduled within a few months from now, and a public betatest version will be released soon after that.

A lot of work is being done at the moment to prepare for the Shibarium testnet release by the foundation. The latter provides blockchain solutions for enterprises.

The company is currently busy developing the second private Alpha TestNet for Shibarium. It will be used for testing the network and creating wallets, bridges for token transfers, explorers and other tools for end-users.

Aside from that, the Shiba Inu team plans to unlock 36,431 pieces of virtual land in its Metaverse, which is expected to launch in the near term. Overall, the Metaverse will contain 100,595 plots of land.

Major whale grabs 287 billion SHIB as token recovers first place

WhaleStats data tracker has shared that the "Light" wallet, the number one whale on Ethereum—who also holds $763 million worth of Shiba Inu—has purchased another big SHIB lump of 287,355,928,094.

This amount of meme tokens is worth $6,577,577.

Another whale, but a smaller one called "Bombur," has added 61,337,707,111 SHIB to his holdings.

Meanwhile, SHIB has recovered as the number one holding of the 100 largest Ethereum whales. Now it is the token with the largest USD equivalent, with FTX sitting in second place.