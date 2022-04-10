Shiba Inu Bid Event to Unlock 36,431 Pieces of Land

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

A total of 36,431 plots of land are set to be unlocked during the introductory phase for SHIB: The Metaverse while revealing portions of four different districts: Growth District, Defense District, Technology District and Currencies District. In general, SHIB: The Metaverse will consist of 100,595 plots of land.

This first phase is perhaps one of the greatest factors—namely, the determination of land value based on its location.

As previously covered by U.Today, the first stage of the land sale in SHIB: The Metaverse, which refers to the bid event, might soon take off. The bid event is expected to last for three days, or 72 hours, from inception and is the earliest access to some plots of land. Ahead of the three-day event, participants are expected to lock their LEASH or their Shiboshi NFTs, while all bids will be made using Ethereum.

The second and third stages refer to the holder event and public sale for those who could not get early access. The holder event is expected to last for seven days and begin immediately after the bid event ends.

The last stage of the public sale is slated to happen after the first two stages, and participants will be able to purchase the remaining available lands on the map, at a fixed price, and without needing to lock any SHIB ecosystem assets.

Shib branded on Spanish Taxi cabs as Nova Taxi accepts SHIB

The official SHIB Spanish community has reported via tweet that a new business called "Nova Taxi" now accepts SHIB as a form of payment. As per the details provided by the Spanish community, Nova Taxi is a taxi company that services clients residing in Arroyomolinos and Móstoles (communities in Madrid, Spain).

Bake N More, a Dubai-based cafe, recently announced it was accepting Shiba Inu and other cryptocurrencies as payments via Mixin Network.

SlingTV, American Cancer Society, Newegg, Menufy, Carolina Hurricanes and Twitch are among the major companies accepting SHIB via BitPay at the moment. BitPay officially began supporting the Shiba Inu coin in late 2021, which allowed spending SHIB at hundreds of BitPay merchants where Shiba Inu is accepted.

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu's price is trading at $0.0000246, up 2.23% in the last 24 hours per CoinMarketCap.