ENG
RU

82 Million XRP Shifted by Coinbase and Bitstamp While XRP Loses Spot 3 to Tether

News
Tue, 12/29/2020 - 09:20
article image
Yuri Molchan
Over the past 10 hours, Whale Alert has detected three large transfers of XRP made by Coinbase and Bitstamp, while XRP has lost spot three to Tether again this year
82 Million XRP Shifted by Coinbase and Bitstamp While XRP Loses Spot 3 to Tether
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Whale Alert crypto tracking bot has spotted two major digital exchanges shifting a gargantuan amount of XRP: 82 million coins.

$18,574,247 in XRP shifted by two major players

Whale Alert has published details of three large transactions that carried a cumulative of 82 million XRP tokens. That is 18.5 million in fiat USD.

Approximately 60 million XRP was shifted by Coinbase between its wallets. Bitstmap moved 22 million XRP to the custodial service BitGo.

XRP
Image via Twitter

The Luxembourg-based Bitstamp has announced the suspending of XRP trades on its platform. Coinbase, the largest U.S.-based crypto trading platform, has also addressed its users to say it would cease trading operations with XRP starting on January 19, 2021.

Related One More Major Exchange to Suspend XRP Trading
Related
One More Major Exchange to Suspend XRP Trading

XRP collapses to $0.22, loses spot three to Tether

After Coinbase had announced in its blog post that it intends to suspend XRP trading due to the lawsuit filed by the SEC on Dec. 21, the third largest cryptocurrency lost another 22 percent, tanking to the $0.22 level.

Bitstamp had also announced earlier that it had suspended trading XRP pairs, as well as OKCoin, Crypto.com and some others.

This announcement by Coinbase also moved XRP from top currency number 3 by market cap to number 4, according to CoinMarketCap.

Tether's dollar-pegged stablecoin, USDT, has now taken spot 3as it had previously done twice before this year.

XRP
Image via CoinMarketCap

As reported by U.Today previously, Messari's OnChainFX platform now shows XRP in fifth place by market cap; fourth place has been taken by Litecoin.

#Ripple News#XRP Transfer#Coinbase News#XRP
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Number of XRP Whales Is Shrinking as SEC Sues Ripple: Santiment Data
News
12/23/2020 - 12:56

Number of XRP Whales Is Shrinking as SEC Sues Ripple: Santiment Data

Yuri Molchan
article image BREAKING: New Pro-Crypto SEC Chairman Appointed
News
12/24/2020 - 14:38

BREAKING: New Pro-Crypto SEC Chairman Appointed

Alex Dovbnya
article image China Coin No More: Bitcoin Mining Shifting to Sweden and Norway
News
12/27/2020 - 09:22

China Coin No More: Bitcoin Mining Shifting to Sweden and Norway

Alex Dovbnya