    7,594% Gain Awakens Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet: Details

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Value of Bitcoin stash had skyrocketed to staggering $1,569,552, marking impressive 7,594% gain
    Mon, 15/07/2024 - 15:48
    7,594% Gain Awakens Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    According to Whale Alert, a dormant Bitcoin address has been activated after almost 10 years.

    Blockchain data tracker Whale Alert reports that a wallet containing 25 BTC has just been activated after 10.6 years. The value of the Bitcoin stash held in this wallet was $20,399 in 2013. This has skyrocketed to a staggering $1,569,552, marking an impressive 7,594% gain.

    Several dormant Bitcoin wallets have been reactivated in recent weeks. Just in the last 24 hours, a wallet containing 1,000 BTC that had been dormant for 11.8 years was reactivated.

    The value of BTC in this particular wallet has skyrocketed from $11,908 in 2012 to an astonishing $59,989,823. In another similar action, a Bitcoin wallet that contained 25 BTC and had also held this stash for 10.6 years was reactivated on July 13.

    Likely reasons

    The activation of this long-dormant address has sparked curiosity and speculation within the crypto community. The sudden reactivation of the long-dormant wallet sparks questions about the identity of the wallet holder and their reasons for reactivating the address after such a prolonged period of inactivity.

    Notably, the reactivation of this wallet comes at a time when Bitcoin is experiencing bullish momentum. Bitcoin rose to intraday highs of $63,393 after soaring for three consecutive days.

    This suggests that the wallet activation might have been a strategic move to capitalize on the market's current bullish momentum. Perhaps the owner had to wait for the Bitcoin price to appreciate, hodling it for a significant number of years. Another scenario might be a long-lost wallet whose keys had just been rediscovered. However, the exact motive in this particular context remains unknown.

    At the time of writing, BTC was up 5.39% in the last 24 hours to $63,000.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

