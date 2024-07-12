Advertisement
    Bitcoin Skyrockets 350% From Cycle Lows: Analyst Notes Historical Trend

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin has added $1.13 trillion since November 2022 lows
    Fri, 12/07/2024 - 13:42
    Bitcoin Skyrockets 350% From Cycle Lows: Analyst Notes Historical Trend
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    According to crypto analyst Lark Davis, at the handle "TheCryptoLark" on X, Bitcoin is up 356% since this cycle's low.

    In a tweet, Cryptolark noted that Bitcoin's current price performance is remarkably similar to what was seen in the last two market cycles. BTC has surged 356% since this cycle's lows, closely aligning with the 351% and 361% increases recorded at the same points in the previous two cycles. "Looks like we're right on track with the previous two cycles," the crypto analyst added.

    Glassnode's recent analysis matches this same view. In a tweet, Glassnode noted that the Bitcoin market cap has climbed by more than $1.13 trillion, or +370%, as of the current ATH set in March 2024 since the cycle low in November 2022. The overall market capitalization of digital assets is now around $2.56 trillion, with Bitcoin accounting for more than half of that at $1.33 trillion.

    Bitcoin has also remained the largest digital asset for the past 16 years, accounting for more than 52.7% of total industry value.

    History repeating itself?

    In a recent analysis, Glassnode evaluates Bitcoin's price performance in the 365 days following the prior four halving events, using 2016 and 2020 as relevant benchmarks.

    Following the halving, the 2016 and 2020 cycles enjoyed several months of quiet performance before posting spectacular peak returns of +350% and +650%, respectively. The Bitcoin market in 2024 followed a similar trend in the weeks following the fourth halving in April 2024, with BTC prices fluctuating within a few percentage points since the event.

    However, the 2024 uptrend has seen comparatively minor drawdowns as compared to prior bull markets. Prices have fallen by 20.3% from their local high, marking the most severe correction since November 2022. Previous cycles witnessed substantially deeper corrections, ranging from 25% to 35% in 2016-2017 and 50% to 63% in 2020-2021.

    At the time of writing, BTC had dropped 2.32% in the previous 24 hours to $57,280.

    #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

