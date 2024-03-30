Advertisement
AD

    Satoshi Era Bitcoin Wallet Awakens, Makes Unexpected Move

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    BTC stash is now worth fortune, over $34.7 million, 916,434% increase from initial worth
    Sat, 30/03/2024 - 11:34
    Satoshi Era Bitcoin Wallet Awakens, Makes Unexpected Move
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a move that has captured the attention of the cryptocurrency world, a Bitcoin wallet that has been dormant for 11.7 years has suddenly sprung back to life.

    Advertisement

    Crypto data tracker Whale Alert reports that "a dormant address containing 500 BTC worth $34,726,301 has just been activated after 11.7 years."

    While the crypto community was still taken aback given the sudden activation of the Bitcoin wallet, on-chain analytics firm Lookonchain highlighted the whale's next move, which turned out to be unexpected.

    According to Lookonchain, the activated wallet containing 500 BTC transferred its entire balance to multiple new wallets. The wallet had received the said 500 BTC at a total sum of $3,786 at the time on July 14, 2012, when the price of BTC was only $7.57.

    Bitcoin currently trades at $70,130, up 0.63% in the last 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap data.

    This event has sparked a flurry of speculation and intrigue within the crypto community, given that the wallet dates back to the early years of Bitcoin.

    Related
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Revives After 14 Years: Details

    The transfer of 500 BTC from this ancient wallet is notable for its size and the length of time the coins remained untouched. The sudden movement of funds raises questions about the owner's identity and why they chose to act now.

    At current prices, the BTC stash is now worth a fortune, over $34.7 million, about a 916,434% increase from the initial worth of $3,786, justifying the holders' staying power if this were the case.

    The distribution of funds to multiple new wallets could suggest a strategic decision to diversify holdings or prepare for future transactions. As the transferred Bitcoins make their way to new wallets, the crypto community continues to watch closely for any further developments.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Losing Major Resistance Level
    2024/03/30 11:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Losing Major Resistance Level
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Tim Draper Teases 10-Year Return on His Epic Bitcoin (BTC) Bet
    2024/03/30 11:30
    Tim Draper Teases 10-Year Return on His Epic Bitcoin (BTC) Bet
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Spot Ethereum ETF: Consensys Makes Compelling Case for Approval
    2024/03/30 11:30
    Spot Ethereum ETF: Consensys Makes Compelling Case for Approval
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockhain Sophon Secures $10M in Funding from Renowned Investors While Shrouded in Mystery
    IdeaSoft To Launch an Innovative Perpetual DEX on INTMAX’s Open-source L2 Plasma Next
    Discover the MILE (Milestonebased) Listing on XT.COM
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Satoshi Era Bitcoin Wallet Awakens, Makes Unexpected Move
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Losing Major Resistance Level
    Tim Draper Teases 10-Year Return on His Epic Bitcoin (BTC) Bet
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD