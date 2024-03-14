Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Revives After 14 Years: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A Bitcoin wallet associated with the early days of the cryptocurrency market has suddenly sprung back to life after several years of dormancy. The wallet in question, which contains quite a bit of Bitcoin, was created during the early days of the cryptocurrency, a period associated with Bitcoin's enigmatic creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.

Advertisement

The wallet, which had been inactive for 13 years and nine months, was recently reactivated, stunning the cryptocurrency community.

Whale Alert, a cryptocurrency data watcher, reveals that a "dormant address containing 50 BTC worth 3,672,280 has been activated after 13.9 years."

💤 💤 💤 A dormant address containing 50 #BTC (3,672,280 USD) has just been activated after 13.9 years!https://t.co/FJrob7piXU — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) March 14, 2024

While the exact reasons behind the revival of the wallet remain unclear, its sudden activity has sparked speculation and curiosity within the crypto community.

It might be a lost or forgotten Bitcoin wallet rediscovered by its original owner.

Gabor Gurbacs, a strategic advisor at Tether and VanEck, agrees, stating that the amount contained in the wallet, 50 BTC, was frequent, with ancient wallets with lost keys, given that 50 BTC blocks were relatively simple to mine in Bitcoin's early days.

"I am always very happy when people find keys to their old wallets. 50 BTC blocks used to be minable relatively easily. Most people just didn’t care about securing their wallets. Most 50 chunks are simply lost," Gurbacs commented under Whale Alert's tweet.

Wallets from the Satoshi era are of particular interest due to their proximity to the time when Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, was active in the community. These wallets are often watched closely, as movements within them could potentially be linked to early adopters who have been out of the spotlight.

That said, the wallet owner could be a long-term Bitcoin holder known as a "hodler," who has waited to sell until this time. The 50 BTC stash is now worth a fortune, more than $3.6 million at the current exchange rate; if this is the case, the BTC holder's determination appears to have ultimately paid off.

At the time of writing, BTC was up 0.19% in the last 24 hours to $72,687.