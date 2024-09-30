    Original U.Today article

    $70,000 Has Never Been Closer for Bitcoin (BTC), Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Reach $0.00002? Ethereum (ETH) Missing Comeback

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin on verge of reaching $70,000 as market recovers
    Mon, 30/09/2024 - 0:01
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    As it approaches the $70,000 price level, Bitcoin is exhibiting strong signs of recovery more than it has in months. With its momentum suggesting more upside potential, Bitcoin's recent price action has seen it break through multiple significant resistance levels. At the moment Bitcoin is trading slightly below the next significant psychological barrier at roughly $65,000.

    The ability of Bitcoin to continue on its upward trajectory is the most crucial factor in this situation. As if to reverse the downward trend that began earlier in the year, the asset has been making higher lows. For investors who have been waiting patiently for a breakout this is encouraging, particularly considering that the current price of Bitcoin is close to $70,000.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    However, while the momentum is on Bitcoin’s side, there are two important price levels that traders should keep an eye on: The current resistance level at which Bitcoin has previously struggled is $67,000. Indicating to the market that BTC has amassed sufficient strength to advance higher, a clear break above this price could start a rally toward the $70,000 mark; $62,000: In the short term this is the most important support level.

    $70,000 Has Never Been Closer for Bitcoin (BTC), Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Reach $0.00002? Ethereum (ETH) Missing Comeback
    Here is where bulls are likely to intervene to support the price if there is any pullback in Bitcoin. Sustaining the upward momentum and averting a more significant correction require holding above this support.

    Shiba Inu recovers

    Recent days have seen a significant rebound for Shiba Inu, moving the asset closer to the psychological $0.00002 price point. SHIB is currently trading at $0.000019, and the market is bullish enough to contemplate a move above the current levels of trading. SHIB needs to break through important resistance levels in order to reach the $0.00002 mark.

    As it has historically served as a major obstacle for SHIB during its rallies, the most significant resistance level is located around $0.000021. More possible gains would be made possible if this level of support for higher prices was broken. The overall context of the crypto market is another important element. Shiba Inu might benefit from more tailwinds if Bitcoin and Ethereum maintain their upward trends, which would help it gain traction and appreciate in value.

    Notwithstanding, the market remains unstable and SHIB must sustain its present trajectory in order to advance further. At the moment SHIB is also profiting from a technical setup that is working in its favor with important moving averages starting to align. In particular, the 200-day moving average is a crucial level of support for SHIB that might aid in maintaining price stability even in the event of some short-term volatility.

    Ethereum gains more strength

    After missing out on the momentum witnessed in earlier months, Ethereum has been having trouble regaining its footing in the market. Technically speaking, Ethereum is underperforming because it is stalled below significant resistance levels. The obvious rejection from the 200-day moving average is one of the most obvious patterns, and it acts as a significant psychological and technical barrier for investors.

    Ethereum is still under bearish pressure as seen by its inability to break above this moving average. Since Ethereum's recent attempts to break above $2,700 have repeatedly failed and the price has fallen back below $2,600, traders are becoming more wary. Furthermore, there is a weak crossover pattern on Ethereum's 50-day and 100-day moving averages, suggesting that short-term upside potential may be limited.

    The absence of institutional inflows is another important factor that is behind Ethereum's lackluster performance. Little to no major buying pressure from major players has existed over the past few months. Institutions have shown renewed interest in Bitcoin, but Ethereum has not seen the same surge in investment.

    For ETH to surpass its current range has proven challenging due to the lack of institutional support. Additionally, the relative strength index for Ethereum is currently neutral to slightly bearish, indicating that there isn't a lot of buying demand to sustain a rally.

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

