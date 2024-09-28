    Hardcore Bullish Bitcoin Tweet Comes From BTC Bull Samson Mow

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoin maximalist Samson Mow has underscored BTC’s key feature that may lead it to $1 million
    Sat, 28/09/2024 - 20:00
    Hardcore Bullish Bitcoin Tweet Comes From BTC Bull Samson Mow
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Prominent Bitcoin supporter and JAN3 boss Samson Mow has endorsed the world’s largest cryptocurrency in his latest tweet, underscoring the feature that ensures Bitcoin’s scarcity.

    Bullish tweet on Bitcoin scarcity by Mow

    Samson Mow shared a short video with his brief participation, which reminds the community that there are only 21,000,000 Bitcoins. This makes is scarcer than gold and silver and, as Mow pointed out in the video and then repeated in his tweet, “Bitcoin is the hardest asset on the planet.”

    Earlier this year, Samson Mow multiple times stressed Bitcoin’s scarcity as a major factor that is likely to drive the BTC price to the record level of $1 million per coin. The other triggers, which are already in play, according to the JAN3 boss, are spot Bitcoin ETFs scooping up massive amounts of this asset and the halving that took place in April. After that event, Bitcoin block rewards dropped from 6.25 to 3.125 BTC.

    Advertisement

    Mow believes that a moment will come when the supply shock caused by the halving and the demand shock gradually triggered by the ETFs are bound to clash and push Bitcoin to $1 million.

    HOT Stories
    Hardcore Bullish Bitcoin Tweet Comes From BTC Bull Samson Mow
    $1.46 Billion SHIB in 24 Hours: Here's What Is Happening
    Ripple Performs Massive 350,000 RLUSD Stablecoin Mint in 24 Hours
    XRP Ledger Ships 2 Major Updates Ahead of RLUSD Launch

    Related
    'Bitcoin Winning,' Michael Saylor Tweets as BTC Leaves Gold and Bonds in Dust
    Sat, 09/28/2024 - 08:00
    'Bitcoin Winning,' Michael Saylor Tweets as BTC Leaves Gold and Bonds in Dust
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    JAN3 CEO looks forward to "Uptober"

    On Friday, Samson Mow supported his former boss and Satoshi Nakamoto “associate,” CEO of Blockstream Adam Back, who tweeted that he was ready for “Uptober.” Mow responded, saying, “We’re ready. Send it.

    Historically, October has been a bullish month, along with November and with a “Santa Claus rally” in December to follow. Within the trading community it is known as “Uptober,” when leading assets in both crypto and conventional markets go up in prices.

    Several recent developments are hinting that “Uptober” could actually be imminent. The first one took place last week on Wednesday, when the Fed chairman Jerome Powell announced the slash of the interest rate by 50 basis points for the first time in the last four years. The Chinese central bank (PBOC) followed suit.

    Another bullish driver is that on Friday, the co-founder and former CEO of the Binance exchange Changpeng Zhao was released after his four months term. Many believe that this is likely to drive Bitcoin and BNB prices up. Today, he posted his first tweet in four months, saying simply “gm,” which is short for “good morning.”

    #Samson Mow #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 28, 2024 - 15:42
    Cardano (ADA) Price Short Term Warning Flashed by This Indicator
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Sep 28, 2024 - 15:00
    XRP Price Prediction for September 28
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Fusion Summit Unites Family Offices and Institutional Investors to Explore Digital Asset Opportunities in Dallas
    FoxLetFun Token is About to Skyrocket – Get FLF at the Best Price While You Can!
    BitcoinFi Accelerator Unveils Revolutionary Pre-Seed Support Program for Bitcoin Developers
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Hardcore Bullish Bitcoin Tweet Comes From BTC Bull Samson Mow
    Cardano (ADA) Price Short Term Warning Flashed by This Indicator
    XRP Price Prediction for September 28
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD