    'Why Not Just Burn XRP?': Ripple CTO Doubts New XRPL Initiative

    
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ripple CTO slams new XRPL proposal, questioning need for new token over simply burning XRP
    Sun, 29/09/2024 - 13:10
    'Why Not Just Burn XRP?': Ripple CTO Doubts New XRPL Initiative
    
    In a recent discussion regarding the future of programmability on XRP Ledger (XRPL), Evernode co-founder Scott Chamberlain proposed a new approach involving Hooks and a new token, Codii, to enhance transaction functionality. The aim is to allow smart contract execution on XRPL while maintaining manageable costs for users.

    Chamberlain’s proposal introduces two key elements. First, Hooks — a flexible, low-cost system proven to support decentralized applications, such as Evernode. The system automates tasks like registration, reputation scoring and governance for network hosts, offering a seamless solution for transaction execution.

    Second, Codii — a native token minted from locked XRP and burned for Hook-related fees, would reduce the financial strain on users compared to burning XRP directly for smart contract triggers.

    Simplicity versus functionality

    However, Ripple CTO David Schwartz expressed skepticism about the need for such complexity. According to Schwartz, simply burning XRP for all transaction fees, as done currently, could streamline operations.

    He questioned the advantages of introducing Codii, pointing out that it adds burdens like managing two tokens and could lead to dilution losses for XRP holders.

    Chamberlain defended the proposal, arguing that burning XRP for programmability would make smart contracts too expensive if XRP appreciates. He highlighted that Codii would offer a self-sustaining system, where XRP holders could effectively cover Hook fees through inflationary balance adjustments.

    Despite Chamberlain’s rationale, Schwartz maintained that any system imposing costs on users through token inflation risks complicating fee management without significant benefits.

    It was also outlined that burning XRP as the sole method for transaction funding keeps the system straightforward, ensuring its accessibility as the value of XRP changes.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

