    Dogecoin Founder Reacts to Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Dogecoin co-founder acknowledged Ethereum being up 8% in September
    Sat, 28/09/2024 - 14:30
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the name Shibetoshi Nakamoto on X, recently reacted to a take on Ethereum price.

    As one of the most prominent figures in the meme coin space, Markus often engages with the broader crypto community, offering his witty takes on general issues as well as market trends. His latest tweet taps into the ongoing debate over whether Ethereum can sustain its upward momentum or if the current rally will lose steam. A screenshot shared by Markus asked the question of when Ethereum will hit an all-time high.

    The Dogecoin co-founder acknowledged Ethereum being up 8% in September, a month considered bearish for cryptocurrencies in general.

    "Y’all think it’ll moon before the end of the year?" the Dogecoin founder asked his followers regarding the ETH price, to which answered, "Most people think no apparently," suggesting skepticism in the crypto community on whether Ethereum (ETH) might experience a major rally, or "moon" before the end of the year.

    As usual, the Dogecoin founder is known for his non-serious takes on the crypto market, the Dogecoin cryptocurrency itself was initially created as a joke. The Dogecoin founder's comment might be that of humor given the laughter emoji at the end of his tweet, yet nobody knows.

    Ethereum up 8% in September

    Ethereum's 8% rise this month is part of a broader trend of recovery in the cryptocurrency market.

    Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is on track for one of its best September increases as a global wave of interest-rate cuts, led by the U.S. Federal Reserve, aids the largest digital asset in overcoming a seasonal jinx.

    In September, the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the People's Bank of China all slashed borrowing costs to stimulate economic development. Investors reacted to more relaxed monetary circumstances by bidding up everything from stocks and gold to cryptocurrencies while anticipating more stimulus.

    At the time of writing, ETH was up 0.97% in the last 24 hours to $2,674 and up 5% on the week.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

