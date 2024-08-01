    70% of Binance Traders Buy Bitcoin Dip: Majority Go Long on BTC

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Binance traders are in bullish mode, stacking up in almost every case
    Thu, 1/08/2024 - 13:23
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Traders on Binance are taking advantage of the chance to purchase the decline of Bitcoin. Recent data shows that almost 70% of such traders are long on BTC, demonstrating a very bullish attitude among the platform's elite traders. 

    As of Aug. 1, 2024, 69.3% of accounts had long positions and 30.7% had short positions, according to Binance's orders distribution. This indicates a long/short ratio of 2.26. Significantly favoring long positions implies that the best traders think the current decline in Bitcoin is just a temporary setback and anticipate a bounce back. 

    You can get more context by looking at the Bitcoin price chart. Recently the price of Bitcoin fell to the 100 EMA, which is currently acting as a crucial support level at $63,000. In the past, the 100 EMA has been a crucial support level during downtrends. Should Bitcoin manage to maintain its current level of support, this could establish a solid foundation for a future upswing. Still, there are warning indications.
     

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The volume has been dropping, which suggests that momentum is waning. Less conviction behind price movements is usually indicated by lower trading volumes, which suggests that if buying interest does not increase, the recent decline may continue. Additionally, the reading on the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is centered around 50, is neutral. 

    This indicates that there is some uncertainty regarding the direction of the market, and that Bitcoin is neither overbought nor oversold. This price is confirmed as a crucial point to monitor with the EMAs' convergence at the $63,000 mark. The significant tendency of top traders to hold long positions on Binance suggests that they are placing bets on a price rebound. 

    Their confidence may stem from past performance, which shows that Bitcoin frequently rises after hitting important support levels. This pattern indicates that an upward trajectory for Bitcoin could soon be observed, confirming bullish sentiment.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

