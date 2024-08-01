    Shiba Inu Scorches 379 Million Tokens in July in Fresh Reset for Rally

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu intensified burning campaign in July
    Thu, 1/08/2024 - 9:59
    Shiba Inu Scorches 379 Million Tokens in July in Fresh Reset for Rally
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) had an eventful July, with the total number of tokens burnt underscoring its moves to set a deflationary pace that might help maintain its price action. Based on data from Shibburn, the Shiba Inu burn rate has jumped by more than 1,529.20% in the past 24 hours, with over 8.5 million incinerated in the past 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    SHIB burn trend

    The Shiba Inu burn trend has seen more than 379 million SHIB burnt in the past month. While this total number of burnt tokens is small compared to previous months, it is still proof that the Shiba Inu community is committed to the protocol’s deflationary agenda.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps 225% as SHIB Enters Epic Rebound Mode
    Sat, 07/27/2024 - 15:25
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps 225% as SHIB Enters Epic Rebound Mode
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    The Shiba Inu burn metrics have revealed that the meme coin protocol has recorded a massive 410,727,787,201,774 SHIB burnt to date. 

    With this amount taken out of circulation, the Shiba Inu ecosystem now has a cumulative 583,407,766,765,581 SHIB left in circulation. The ultimate ideology here is that with more scarcity introduced via burning, the more likely the price of Shiba Inu will gain the needed boost for a sustained rally.

    Shiba Inu and ecosystem trends

    While SHIB burning is a byproduct of community goodwill, Shiba Inu is committed to boosting utility all the more. As seen at the moment, this is embodied in the launch of the user-engaging Shiba Eternity game on Shibarium, currently in closed beta.

    While only LEASH holders can gain exclusive access to the game for now, it will eventually open to the broader community soon. Besides these, core developers are exploring various utility applications that can go live on Shibarium to bring real value to users.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) New Low Reached: Reversal Too Far?
    Thu, 08/01/2024 - 08:10
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) New Low Reached: Reversal Too Far?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    If this is achieved in the long term, the goal is to boost the demand for Shiba Inu such that this can match the supply crunch from burning, sending the price up. At the time of writing, SHIB is in a dramatic slump mode and is priced at $0.00001596, down by 2.56% in 24 hours.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    Aug 1, 2024 - 9:52
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) New Low Reached: Reversal Too Far?
    Aug 1, 2024 - 9:52
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) New Low Reached: Reversal Too Far?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Crucial US Bitcoin Reserves Statement Made by Samson Mow
    Aug 1, 2024 - 9:52
    Crucial US Bitcoin Reserves Statement Made by Samson Mow
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Istanbul Blockchain Week Welcomes Arkham as Title Sponsor
    Ethernity Launches the First Entertainment-Focused Layer 2 Chain on Optimism’s Superchain
    Venom Continues Global Expansion with Listing on Coins.ph
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    Shiba Inu Scorches 379 Million Tokens in July in Fresh Reset for Rally
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) New Low Reached: Reversal Too Far?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD