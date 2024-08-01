    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin bulls worried as trading legend Peter Brandt shares new price outlook
    Thu, 1/08/2024 - 20:58
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A new Bitcoin (BTC) price review from Peter Brandt has sparked a whole wave of reactions from the crypto community. Thus, the legendary trader, who has been operating on the financial markets since the 1970s, noticed that for more than half a year, the price of the main cryptocurrency has been consistently printing lower highs. The recent is third in line.

    Advertisement

    Having reached a new price high of around $74,000 in March, Bitcoin failed to break that mark over the following months. Consecutive lower highs can be interpreted as a downtrend. Based solely on this, we can expect that Bitcoin's price is unlikely to go above $69,000 in the near term.

    Related
    Crucial US Bitcoin Reserves Statement Made by Samson Mow
    Thu, 08/01/2024 - 07:57
    Crucial US Bitcoin Reserves Statement Made by Samson Mow
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    US T-Bills Coming to XRP Ledger
    Ethereum (ETH): Death Cross Looming? Solana (SOL) on Track for $200? Toncoin's (TON) Recovery Has Begun
    Top Trader Predicts XRP Could Be on Cusp of Huge Breakout
    Samson Mow Issues Bullish Bitcoin Call on Goldman Sachs Boss

    This could significantly shrink the ultra bullish sentiment of recent weeks and thus introduce an element of fear onto the market, increasing the fragility of its price structure.

    Interestingly, Brandt faced a lot of criticism for his Bitcoin outlook. For example, the trader was accused of having changed his shoes: if recently he shared quite bullish forecasts, today his reviews are already bearish.

    Related
    No, Bitcoin ETFs Didn't Lose $1.7 Billion in 24 Hours
    Wed, 07/31/2024 - 16:05
    No, Bitcoin ETFs Didn't Lose $1.7 Billion in 24 Hours
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Even Peter Schiff, a well-known Bitcoin critic, could not resist asking Brandt if this means he is no longer as bullish as when he warned him that Bitcoin would outperform gold by a factor of 5. Since that post was published, BTC is down 4%, while gold is up 2%, the crypto skeptic noted.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price #Peter Brandt
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) New Low Reached: Reversal Too Far?
    Aug 1, 2024 - 8:51
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) New Low Reached: Reversal Too Far?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Crucial US Bitcoin Reserves Statement Made by Samson Mow
    Aug 1, 2024 - 8:51
    Crucial US Bitcoin Reserves Statement Made by Samson Mow
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image These Were Top Crypto Hacks of July
    Aug 1, 2024 - 8:51
    These Were Top Crypto Hacks of July
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Istanbul Blockchain Week Welcomes Arkham as Title Sponsor
    Ethernity Launches the First Entertainment-Focused Layer 2 Chain on Optimism’s Superchain
    Venom Continues Global Expansion with Listing on Coins.ph
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) New Low Reached: Reversal Too Far?
    Crucial US Bitcoin Reserves Statement Made by Samson Mow
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD