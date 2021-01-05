$68.3 Billion Worth of Crypto Traded in One Day

News
Tue, 01/05/2021 - 16:01
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Daily crypto trading volumes have reached an all-time high of $68.3 billion
$68.3 Billion Worth of Crypto Traded in One Day
Cover image via trello.com
Contents

Cryptocurrency trading volumes have reached a new all-time high on Jan. 4, according to data provided by CoinShares.

More than $68.3 billion worth of coins changed hands on the day traditional markets had their first trading session.

Crypto market turbulence

The sudden surge was accompanied by a sharp correction that was recorded by Bitcoin fresh off its all-time high of $34,800.

As reported by U.Today, over $190 million worth of Bitcoin futures were liquidated in 10 minutes on the Binance exchange alone.

The flagship cryptocurrency collapsed over 16 percent before recovering almost all of its losses within the same daily candle.

In spite of this impressive comeback,

Related Bitcoin Futures and Options Offered by CME Group Record Triple-Digit Growth
Related
Bitcoin Futures and Options Offered by CME Group Record Triple-Digit Growth

Stellar enters the top 5

Following its rally above $1,000, Ethereum managed to briefly top Bitcoin's trading volumes on Binance.

When all top-tier exchanges are taken into account, it now comes in a close second place with $14.64 billion.

CoinShares
Image by coinshares.com

Meanwhile, Stellar (XLM) was ushered into the top 5 after the network was picked by the Ukrainian government to develop a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

#Cryptocurrency Trading
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image BREAKING: Coinbase Sued Over "Illegal" XRP Sales
News
12/30/2020 - 18:27

BREAKING: Coinbase Sued Over "Illegal" XRP Sales

Alex Dovbnya
article image Monero, Zcash, Dash to Be Removed from Bittrex. Will Regulators Crack Down on Privacy Coins?
News
01/01/2021 - 17:56

Monero, Zcash, Dash to Be Removed from Bittrex. Will Regulators Crack Down on Privacy Coins?

Alex Dovbnya
article image Ethereum Fees Just Hit New All-Time High
News
01/04/2021 - 14:02

Ethereum Fees Just Hit New All-Time High

Alex Dovbnya