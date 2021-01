A mammoth-sized amount of BTC positions has been liquidated on Binance causing Bitcoin to drop back to the $30,000 area

Glassnode analytics team has reported that within just ten minutes’ whales have liquidated a $190 million worth of Bitcoin futures on Binance.

The liquidation of Bitcoin futures has pushed the flagship cryptocurrency back to where it was two days ago – to the range between $30,000 and $30,400, losing as much as 17 percent, making it lose the recent stellar gains.

But first Bitcoin went as low as $28,000. At press-time, BTC is changing hands at $29,608.

