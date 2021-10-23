leaderboard
woj

600,000 Ethers Burned Since EIP 1559 Activation

News
Sat, 10/23/2021 - 15:03
article image
Vladislav Sopov
The process of excluding part of Ethereum (ETH) network fees from circulating supply accomplishes another milestone
600,000 Ethers Burned Since EIP 1559 Activation
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
woj
woj

Since Ethereum Improvement Proposal 1559 went live in mainnet on Aug. 5, 2021, the total value of Ethers destroyed surpassed $2.4 billion.

Ethereum is on its way to deflationary asset status

According to data shared by automated analytical instrument ETH Burn Bot, the aggregated number of Ethers destroyed surpassed 600,000 yesterday in the late-night hours.

As Ethereum is back above $4,000 on major spot crypto trading platforms, this sum is equivalent to $2,406,906,000.

As covered by U.Today previously, over the past month, Ethereum (ETH) users paid more than $1,000,000,000 in network fees; 82.45% of these fees were burned.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Users Paid $1 Billion in Fees in 30 Days, Here's How Much ETH Burned

The milestone of 500,000 ETH burned was achieved by the second cryptocurrency in mid-October.

What is EIP 1559 and how does it work?

EIP 1559 is the most controversial Ethereum upgrade ever as it entirely reconsidered the fee model of the first-ever smart contract network.

Related
Ethereum’s EIP-1559: Comprehensive Guide to London Hardfork

With EIP-1559 implemented by the London hardfork, network fees are replaced by base fees and miner tips. When Ethereum's blocks are more than 50% full, that means the network is more active and base fees increase as a result.

Then, base fees are "burned," i.e., some Ethers are periodically excluded from circulation. This design makes the Ethereum fee model more predictable and, eventually, makes Ether deflationary.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 23
10/23/2021 - 15:22
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 23
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image 600,000 Ethers Burned Since EIP 1559 Activation
10/23/2021 - 15:03
600,000 Ethers Burned Since EIP 1559 Activation
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image XRPL Devs Can Participate in Second Grant Program
10/23/2021 - 14:53
XRPL Devs Can Participate in Second Grant Program
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov