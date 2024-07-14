Advertisement
AD

    5.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu saw increase in network activity we have all been waiting for
    Sun, 14/07/2024 - 10:35
    5.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Cover image via trello.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu saw a substantial surge in the 24 hours large transactions volume. The increase in that metric is a direct sign of a growing number of whales on the market. The most likely outcome here would be the growth of volatility of the asset. Considering the bullish state of the market, the likeliness of uptrend increases.

    Advertisement

    Data from IntoTheBlock indicates that on July 8, 2024, Shiba Inu's massive transaction volume surged to 5.71 trillion SHIB. This notable increase indicates that large holders have been active more recently. These kinds of movements usually point to a strategic distribution or accumulation, which increases market interest and volatility.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    By looking at the daily SHIB/USDT chart, it can be seen that Shiba Inu is currently recovering from recent lows trading at $0.00001745. As it approaches the next resistance at the 100 EMA, the asset has passed the 50 EMA at $0.00001750. A bullish trend could be confirmed and SHIB could move toward higher targets if a successful breach occurs above these levels.

    HOT Stories
    German Government Suddenly Sees 9,000% Increase in Bitcoin Holdings. There’s a Catch
    JP Morgan CEO Has Warning for Markets, Will Bitcoin Concur?
    '$1 Million BTC' Samson Mow Set to Bring Germany Back to Crypto
    21.87 Billion Cardano (ADA) in 24 Hours to Make All Difference

    Furthermore, the relative strength index, which is currently at 49, indicates a neutral position with possible room for additional upward movement. An increase in trading volume adds to the bullish outlook. Growing confidence in the asset's future performance is reflected in the increased participation from large investors, which frequently comes before major price movements.

    Shiba Inu also benefits from the general state of the market. The general attitude in the cryptocurrency market is bullish as major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are performing well. This favorable atmosphere might give SHIB the extra push it needs to keep moving up the chart.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) Lead Crypto Market Recovery as Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $60K
    Jul 14, 2024 - 10:29
    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) Lead Crypto Market Recovery as Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $60K
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image 400% Bitcoin (BTC) Surge: Can It Happen Again?
    Jul 14, 2024 - 10:29
    400% Bitcoin (BTC) Surge: Can It Happen Again?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Here's Why Ethereum's Buterin Is Getting 'Canceled'
    Jul 14, 2024 - 10:29
    Here's Why Ethereum's Buterin Is Getting 'Canceled'
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    What is Cardano? The Ultimate Guide to Cardano Staking
    Shape the Future of Web3: Attend Malaysia Blockchain Night 2024
    CropBytes Ships Web3 PVP Battle Strategy Game in Just 7 Months
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    5.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) Lead Crypto Market Recovery as Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $60K
    400% Bitcoin (BTC) Surge: Can It Happen Again?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD