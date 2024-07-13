Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu team representative has pleased crypto community with bullish SHIB price prediction
    Sat, 13/07/2024 - 20:00
    SHIB Can Easily Burn Zero in Week: Shiba Inu Executive
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    Shiba Inu team’s official marketing lead Lucie has published a tweet, in which she reminded the community about the approaching cryptocurrency giveaway this week and said that the second largest meme-inspired coin SHIB can easily burn a zero in just a week.

    Upcoming SHIB giveaway and possibility to burn zero

    According to Lucie’s earlier tweets, users who publish posts with hashtags #TreatYourSelf and #Shibarium have high chances of winning a chunk of SHIB worth at least $50. The maximum amount promised to the winners is the equivalent of $1,000 in SHIB.

    A total of $1,000 Shiba Inu will go to the winner of the first place, the second place winner is to get $500, the third place will be worth $250, and there will also be $50 prizes for four fourth place winners.

    Lucie stated that “$1,000 SHIB can be easily $10,000 in a week,” hinting that she believes the Shiba Inu price can burn a zero in just a week. SHIB is currently trading at $0.000017.

    Apart from using the above-mentioned SHIB-themed hashtags in X posts, the participants need to start following the mysterious SHIB lead developer Shytoshi Kusama and SHIB top developer Kaal Dhairya. Lucie stated that the winner would be able to choose in which Shibarium token to receive their prize.

    Kusama and Dhairya video goes viral on TikTok

    Earlier today, Lucie took to the X platform to announce that a video of Shytoshi Kusama and Kaal Dhairya during their recent visit to Mumbai, India, went viral on a popular micro-video social media platform TikTok.

    According to Lucie’s boastful post, more than 5.7 million people have watched this video. Both Kusama and Dhairya are wearing masks in that video. Prior to India, Kusama visited the IVS 2024 event in Kyoto, Japan, also wearing a mask and a hood.

    Later, after their visit to India, Shytoshi Kusama granted his first ever interview (without taking his mask off) to the media house Arabian Business. During his interview, he debunked claims that his real name is Elon Musk. However, he stated that he would like to meet Musk and “show him how it is done.” He also published a post on X later, daring the X owner to meet and talk: “Wen conversation @elonmusk? lol.”

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shytoshi Kusama
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
