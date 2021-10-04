$40 Million in One Day, Bitcoin Mining Is More Profitable Than Ever

News
Mon, 10/04/2021 - 08:32
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Bitcoin miners now earn more profits even after halving
$40 Million in One Day, Bitcoin Mining Is More Profitable Than Ever
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to data provided by Glassnode on-chain data provider, the total value paid to miners in USD has increased by 275%, totaling $40 million paid to miners per day. The gradually increasing profits are almost completely fueled by the major price increase of Bitcoin. The ATH in revenue was hit back in April when Bitcoin was trading at $60,000.

Daily Bitcoin Chart

Miners' profits still vary based on electricity costs, mining rig servicing, market fluctuations and other force majeure factors like the Chinese crackdown on cryptocurrencies. While miners' profits remain extremely high, they also indicate potential incoming selling pressure on the market.

Stormgain
Stormgain

Related
Dogecoin and Its Copycats Quickly Erase Elon Musk-Driven Gains

Previously, after the mining ban in some provinces in China, Bitcoin's hashrate fell sharply by almost 50%, which allowed it to recover after losing more than 50% of its value. Decreased selling pressure from miners can be valued at around $10 million per day.

Glassnode Data
Source: Glassnode

Comparing current profits with the halving that took place in 2020, current miner revenue is significantly higher with a 275% increase pre-halving and a 630% increase post-halving. After a block reward cutting, Bitcoin's price jumped significantly, compensating miners' losses.

Various Bitcoin market analysts note that halving events are quite welcome by market participants and usually make miners hold their rewards in order to sell them for a better price. Each halving event previously led to an increase in the value of Bitcoin.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Elon Musk's Shiba Inu Floki Picture Attracts Over 90,000 Tweets
10/04/2021 - 11:53
Elon Musk's Shiba Inu Floki Picture Attracts Over 90,000 Tweets
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Hong Kong Releases Technical Whitepaper on Its CBDC
10/04/2021 - 10:43
Hong Kong Releases Technical Whitepaper on Its CBDC
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Difficulty Ready to Print Very Rare Signal. Here's What This Means
10/04/2021 - 10:22
Bitcoin (BTC) Difficulty Ready to Print Very Rare Signal. Here's What This Means
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov