Bitcoin's Hashrate Comes Close to Recording New All-Time High Despite China's Ban

It took Bitcoin's hashrate less than three months to rebound from China's ban

Bitcoin’s hashrate, which shows the combined computational power of the network, spiked to 177.5 EH/s on Oct. 2, according to data provided by Blockchain.com.

The closely-watched metric has managed to stage a stunning recovery after plunging in late June due to a slew of Chinese provinces moved to ban Bitcoin mining.

Image by blockchain.com