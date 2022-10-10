2.7 Billion Dogecoin Moved by Mysterious Whales in 2 Million Lumps: Details

Nearly 3 billion DOGE have been shifted in massive chunks for merely $9 worth of fees in crypto

As reported by @DogeWhaleAlert, mysterious whales have shoveled almost 3 billion Shiba Inu meme coins in staggering lumps of 4 million DOGE and bigger.

This occurred as interest to Dogecoin revived thanks to Elon Musk returning to his purchase deal of Twitter.

2.7 billion DOGE on the move

The Dogecoin tracker spread the word that last week anonymous whales shifted a total of 2,768,293,846 in lumps of two million coins and more. There were roughly 90 transactions altogether as they moved these Dogecoin for total fees of merely 142 DOGE – that is $9 USD.

🐳👀 Weekly Whale Watch:



Last week there were approximately 90 🐳 txs of 4M Ðoge or more.



Total Ðoge: 2,768,293,846 ($178,431,428 USD)

Total fees: 142 Ðoge ($9 USD)

— Ðogecoin Whale Alert (@DogeWhaleAlert) October 10, 2022

Last week it became known that Tesla boss, centibillionaire Elon Musk had resumed his paused deal on purchasing Twitter behemoth for $44 billion. That news triggered a new wave of interest in Dogecoin since earlier this year Musk suggested implementing DOGE as a payment option for Twitter Blue subscriptions.

Musk is a well-known fan of DOGE, who used to drive the coin’s price up with his tweets. In them, Musk several times called Dogecoin “the currency of the people” and promised to take DOGE to the moon. Since January this year, Tesla has been accepting DOGE as payment for its merch in the online store. SpaceX did likewise in spring.

Robinhood holds 40.5 billion Dogecoin

The same source also reported that one of the most popular trading venues – Robinhood app – is holding a staggering amount of DOGE on behalf of its customers.

At the time of this writing, the platform’s wallets contain a total of 40,508,384,607 Dogecoin. This is the equivalent of $2,518,365,763 and constitutes 29.70 percent of the meme coin’s circulating supply.