Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    1Fuel (1FUEL) Pre-Sale Offers New Instruments as Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Target Local Highs

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    1Fuel (1FUEL) pre-sale proceeds to new phase, targets Dogecoin (DOGE) community
    Thu, 12/12/2024 - 14:00
    1Fuel (1FUEL) Pre-Sale Offers New Instruments as Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Target Local Highs
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    After a rocket start to November, Dogecoin is now facing stiff competition from a new altcoin in the layer-1 sector.  

    With DOGE’s established presence and 1FUEL’s explosive potential, investors are weighing their options between the two. Could this new challenger redefine market dynamics and become the dark horse of the next bull run? Find the details below! 

    1FUEL pre-sale simplifies cryptocurrency for everyone

    The crypto world is often intimidating for new users, with complex transaction processes, multiple network requirements, and high fees. 1FUEL changes all that with a game-changing wallet that reimagines how people manage digital assets. Intuitive and jammed with advanced technology, 1FUEL makes cryptocurrency accessible for both beginners and seasoned traders alike.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Stuns Market With Mysterious 580 Million XRP Transfer
    MicroStrategy Has 90% Chance of Being Added to Nasdaq 100
    XRP: Critical Pattern Emerging, Ethereum (ETH) Not Giving Up, Major Solana (SOL) Support Here
    Billionaire Peterffy: 'Anybody Who Does Not Have Bitcoin Should Have Some Bitcoin'

    One of the primary benefits of 1FUEL is its one-click transaction capability. Users only need to select the coin they wish to transact with, and the wallet handles all backend processes, including cross-chain exchanges, fee optimization, and network selection. This feature eliminates the need to hold multiple cryptocurrencies, reducing costs and streamlining operations.

    Advertisement

    Additionally, 1FUEL’s built-in privacy tools, such as disposable wallets and an inbuilt mixer, ensure secure, anonymous transactions. These features protect user identities and financial histories, enhancing trust and security in every interaction.

    The platform also offers attractive staking rewards of up to 30% APR, allowing users to earn passive income by holding OFT tokens. This feature turns a simple investment into a steady revenue stream, appealing to long-term investors. As a result, 1Fuel has set aside 4% of its supply to encourage staking, strengthening network security while rewarding user commitment.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) surges despite market pressure

    Dogecoin is facing a downward trend, with the price dropping by 5% over the past week. Bearish pressure is evident as DOGE breaks below its 50-day moving average, signaling potential short-term weakness. Daily trading volumes have also decreased, reflecting reduced market participation amid the decline.

    The RSI has dipped into neutral territory, suggesting a waning buying momentum. Key support at $0.35 is under close watch; a breach could lead DOGE to test the $0.30 zone. However, sentiment remains resilient among retail investors, anticipating potential recovery aligned with broader market trends. 

    Despite the Dogecoin Core 1.14.9 node upgrade to address critical bugs, the meme coin shares a 0.88 correlation with BTC. This means that if Bitcoin declines, Dogecoin is likely to follow suit.  

    The first stage of the 1FUEL presale is live, with tokens selling for $0.01 apiece.  

    If you would like to find out more information about the presale:

    Presale: https://www.1fuel.io/

    Telegram: https://t.me/Portal_1Fuel

    X: https://x.com/1fuel_?s=2

    #1FUEL
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    Information in articles published by guest authors does not go through fact-checking procedures, so we kindly advise you to do your own research.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 12, 2024 - 13:39
    SHIB on Track to Hit $0.000081 Plus 180%, SHIB Team Believes
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 12, 2024 - 13:15
    Bitcoin Safe From Quantum Computers, Says Craig Wright
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate Web3 TonVibe2024 Ecosystem Season Report: Over 1.61 Million New Users, 450,000+ New Addresses, and 600,000+ New Devices Added
    Visionary Entrepreneur Patents World's First Non-Depreciating Crypto Asset
    AirDAO's AMB Token Shows Double-Digit Monthly Gain Amid Ecosystem Expansion
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB on Track to Hit $0.000081 Plus 180%, SHIB Team Believes
    Bitcoin Safe From Quantum Computers, Says Craig Wright
    'Inspired by Bitcoin': Cardano Founder Addresses Network Security Concerns
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD