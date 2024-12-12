1Fuel (1FUEL) Pre-Sale Offers New Instruments as Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Target Local Highs

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

After a rocket start to November, Dogecoin is now facing stiff competition from a new altcoin in the layer-1 sector.

With DOGE’s established presence and 1FUEL’s explosive potential, investors are weighing their options between the two. Could this new challenger redefine market dynamics and become the dark horse of the next bull run? Find the details below!

1FUEL pre-sale simplifies cryptocurrency for everyone

The crypto world is often intimidating for new users, with complex transaction processes, multiple network requirements, and high fees. 1FUEL changes all that with a game-changing wallet that reimagines how people manage digital assets. Intuitive and jammed with advanced technology, 1FUEL makes cryptocurrency accessible for both beginners and seasoned traders alike.

One of the primary benefits of 1FUEL is its one-click transaction capability. Users only need to select the coin they wish to transact with, and the wallet handles all backend processes, including cross-chain exchanges, fee optimization, and network selection. This feature eliminates the need to hold multiple cryptocurrencies, reducing costs and streamlining operations.

Additionally, 1FUEL’s built-in privacy tools, such as disposable wallets and an inbuilt mixer, ensure secure, anonymous transactions. These features protect user identities and financial histories, enhancing trust and security in every interaction.

The platform also offers attractive staking rewards of up to 30% APR, allowing users to earn passive income by holding OFT tokens. This feature turns a simple investment into a steady revenue stream, appealing to long-term investors. As a result, 1Fuel has set aside 4% of its supply to encourage staking, strengthening network security while rewarding user commitment.

Dogecoin (DOGE) surges despite market pressure

Dogecoin is facing a downward trend, with the price dropping by 5% over the past week. Bearish pressure is evident as DOGE breaks below its 50-day moving average, signaling potential short-term weakness. Daily trading volumes have also decreased, reflecting reduced market participation amid the decline.

The RSI has dipped into neutral territory, suggesting a waning buying momentum. Key support at $0.35 is under close watch; a breach could lead DOGE to test the $0.30 zone. However, sentiment remains resilient among retail investors, anticipating potential recovery aligned with broader market trends.

Despite the Dogecoin Core 1.14.9 node upgrade to address critical bugs, the meme coin shares a 0.88 correlation with BTC. This means that if Bitcoin declines, Dogecoin is likely to follow suit.

The first stage of the 1FUEL presale is live, with tokens selling for $0.01 apiece.

