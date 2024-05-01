Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Catastrophe?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu is currently one step away from a potential catastrophe, as it faces potential selling pressure that could theoretically push it below $0.00001. The asset has recently landed on a strong support level at $0.000021, as indicated by the blue line on the chart. This level is crucial for Shiba Inu’s short-term stability, and any breach below could intensify selling pressure.

Currently, the 100-day Exponential Moving Average is playing a pivotal role in providing support to the price. This technical indicator often acts as a psychological barrier for traders and can either bolster buying confidence or, if broken, lead to increased selling. If Shiba Inu's price falls below this EMA, it will encounter the next major support at the 200-day EMA.

Unfortunately, if the price breaks down below the 200-day EMA, the next significant level of support is notably lower, below $0.00001. Such a move would practically negate the uptrend Shiba Inu has enjoyed throughout 2024, possibly resetting market expectations and investor sentiment around the asset.

In terms of resistance, Shiba Inu faces immediate barriers at $0.0000228 and $0.0000245. These levels represent short-term goals for the asset to reclaim to sustain its bullish momentum. Overcoming these could push the asset back into bullish territory and rekindle investor interest, potentially leading to a price surge. It would also mark the recovery of the cryptocurrency market in general.

Looking ahead, the future of Shiba Inu is tied to its ability to maintain above these critical support levels. A sustained breakdown below $0.000021 could trigger a cascade of selling, weakening recent gains and aggravating the sentiment surrounding the meme coin.