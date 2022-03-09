$175 Million Worth of Orders Liquidated on Crypto Market as Bitcoin Rallies to $42,000

News
Wed, 03/09/2022 - 09:30
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Almost $200 million worth of orders are getting wiped out from the market as cryptocurrencies recover
$175 Million Worth of Orders Liquidated on Crypto Market as Bitcoin Rallies to $42,000
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Following the $42,000 spike on Bitcoin, the volume of liquidated orders on the market has reached almost $200 million. According to CoinGlass, the liquidation volume in the last 24 hours has reached $183 million. 

As the Exchange Liquidation table suggests, OKEx once again became the largest liquidation volume provider on the market with $72 million orders wiped out. Reportedly 76% of those orders were shorts (sell). 

CoinGlass data
Source: CoinGlass 

As for liquidations by symbol, Bitcoin orders remain the most widely liquidated positions on the market. Second place goes to Ethereum, with $42 million worth of orders wiped out in the last 24 hours.

While the liquidation volume remains relatively high, it is still far behind the record-breaking liquidation tick observed on Jan. 21, when the market faced almost $1 billion of long liquidation volume in 24 hours.

Bitcoin market performance

According to the TradingView chart, Bitcoin has bounced up from the bottom of the ascending rangebound that sits at approximately $37,600. The resistance line of the rangebound sits at approximately $45,000, which was also the reversal zone for the first cryptocurrency back at the beginning of March.

Related
Ancient Wallet with 407 BTC Awakens, Wirex Adds SHIB, Binance Now Has Its Own Payment Provider: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

As for now, the first cryptocurrency is breaking through the 50-day exponential moving average and entering the corridor between the 50- and 200-day EMA, which is the first step before the full reversal rally on the market.

At! press time, Bitcoin trades at $42,119, with $186 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours.

#Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image XRP Lawsuit: Ripple's Upcoming Court Decisions Might Be Revealed as Soon as End of March, Says John Deaton
03/09/2022 - 12:26
XRP Lawsuit: Ripple's Upcoming Court Decisions Might Be Revealed as Soon as End of March, Says John Deaton
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ancient Bitcoin Wallets on Rise and May Cause Price Spike: Report
03/09/2022 - 12:10
Ancient Bitcoin Wallets on Rise and May Cause Price Spike: Report
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image The Meteoric Metaverse with Enjin Coin (ENJ), FIREPIN Token (FRPN), and Axie Infinity (AXS)
03/09/2022 - 11:41
The Meteoric Metaverse with Enjin Coin (ENJ), FIREPIN Token (FRPN), and Axie Infinity (AXS)
Guest AuthorGuest Author