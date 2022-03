Bitcoin has surged to the highest level since March 4

Bitcoin (BTC), the top cryptocurrency, hit an intraday high of $41,732 at 04:21 a.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange.

Image by tradingview.com

The cryptocurrency has surged 5.63% in just one hour. Bitcoin, however, is still far from reclaiming its March 2 peak of $45,332.The market cap of the flagship coin currently stands at $788 billion.In the meantime, Monero (XMR) has added a whopping 26%, which allowed it to re-enter the top 40 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Terra (LUNA) is also up an impressive 17%.