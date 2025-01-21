$124,788,255 in XRP Stuns Binance, SEC Now Has New Acting Chairman, Samson Mow Spots 'God Candle' as BTC Price Hits ATH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

U.Today presents you with the top three news stories over the past day.

$124,788,255 in XRP stuns world's largest exchange Binance

A recent report from Whale Alert X account shows that yesterday , Jan. 20, a significant XRP deposit of 40,000,000 tokens, valued at approximately $124.8 million, hit the Binance exchange. The deposit was traced back to an anonymous wallet, however, data shared by Bithomp suggests it may have been an internal transfer within Binance. The crypto community reacted positively to the transfer, seeing it as a bullish indicator. Meanwhile, XRP seems to be riding on Bitcoin's coattails following the king crypto's recent all-time high; the Ripple-affiliated token surged over 12%, increasing from $2.92 to a peak of $3.29. At the moment of writing, XRP is changing hands at $3.13, down 4.82% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

SEC now has new acting chairman

According to whitehouse.gov , Republican SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda has been appointed as the agency's new acting chairman. This follows the departure of Gary Gensler, who led the SEC since 2021. Hester Peirce, another Republican commissioner, publicly congratulated Uyeda on his new role. "Congratulations to our new Acting Chairman Mark Uyeda," she wrote in her X post . Paul Atkins, CEO of Patomak Global Partners, was appointed to replace Gensler last year. However, Atkins is yet to be confirmed by the Senate. Uyeda has been critical of the SEC's "regulation through enforcement" approach during Gensler's tenure, describing it as a "disaster" for the crypto industry.

Top Bitcoin advocate Samson Mow spots "God Candle" as BTC price hits ATH