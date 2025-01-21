$124,788,255 in XRP Stuns Binance, SEC Now Has New Acting Chairman, Samson Mow Spots 'God Candle' as BTC Price Hits ATH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    U.Today's crypto news digest will not let you miss any of the industry's most important events!
    Tue, 21/01/2025 - 15:25
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    U.Today presents you with the top three news stories over the past day.

    $124,788,255 in XRP stuns world's largest exchange Binance

    A recent report from Whale Alert X account shows that yesterday, Jan. 20, a significant XRP deposit of 40,000,000 tokens, valued at approximately $124.8 million, hit the Binance exchange. The deposit was traced back to an anonymous wallet, however, data shared by Bithomp suggests it may have been an internal transfer within Binance. The crypto community reacted positively to the transfer, seeing it as a bullish indicator. Meanwhile, XRP seems to be riding on Bitcoin's coattails following the king crypto's recent all-time high; the Ripple-affiliated token surged over 12%, increasing from $2.92 to a peak of $3.29. At the moment of writing, XRP is changing hands at $3.13, down 4.82% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

    SEC now has new acting chairman

    According to whitehouse.gov, Republican SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda has been appointed as the agency's new acting chairman. This follows the departure of Gary Gensler, who led the SEC since 2021. Hester Peirce, another Republican commissioner, publicly congratulated Uyeda on his new role. "Congratulations to our new Acting Chairman Mark Uyeda," she wrote in her X post. Paul Atkins, CEO of Patomak Global Partners, was appointed to replace Gensler last year. However, Atkins is yet to be confirmed by the Senate. Uyeda has been critical of the SEC's "regulation through enforcement" approach during Gensler's tenure, describing it as a "disaster" for the crypto industry.

    Top Bitcoin advocate Samson Mow spots "God Candle" as BTC price hits ATH

    The broader crypto market experienced turbulence following recent price movements on Bitcoin and several top altcoins. Following these developments, Samson Mow, CEO at JAN3 and prominent BTC advocate, has taken to X platform to highlight a major indicator on the flagship crypto's chart, referred to as the "God Candle." In the past few weeks, when the price of Bitcoin traded in a consolidation channel below $98,000 before breaking out, Mow has consistently asserted that Bitcoin was undervalued. Yesterday, Bitcoin finally broke out, reaching a new all-time high of $109,114.88. This remarkable surge occurred within 24 hours, rising from a low of $99,471.36 amid a 5% rally. At writing time, however, Bitcoin has pared its gains, changing hands down 4.02% over the past 24 hours at $103,253.

    #XRP #Binance #Samson Mow #Bitcoin
