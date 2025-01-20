Advertisement
    Breaking: SEC Now Has New Acting Chairman

    Alex Dovbnya
    SEC Chair Gensler officially resigned earlier today
    Mon, 20/01/2025 - 20:31
    Breaking: SEC Now Has New Acting Chairman
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Republican SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda has been selected as the agency's new acting chairman. 

    This comes after Chair Gary Gensler, who spearheaded the agency back in 2021, ended his term earlier today. 

    "Congratulations to our new Acting Chairman Mark Uyeda," Hester Peirce, another Republican commissioner, said on social media. 

    As reported by U.Today, Paul Atkins, CEO of Patomak Global Partners, was appointed to replace Gensler last year. However, Atkins is yet to be confirmed by the Senate. 

    Notably, Uyeda was briefly seen as the frontrunner for the top job in early November. 

    The commissioner has been a vocal critic of the SEC's "regulation through enforcement" approach that was adopted by the Gensler administration. During one of his interviews, he described it as a "disaster" for the crypto industry. 

    In December, Uyeda predicted eased cryptocurrency enforcement and greater clarity. 

    Recently, Reuters reported that the Republican majority was considering freezing or even dropping some non-fraud cryptocurrency cases.    

    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Meanwhile, CFTC Commissioner Caroline Pham has been picked to serve as the agency's acting chair, according to a recent report by Bloomberg. 

    Pham has been a proponent of creating clear regulatory policies for the cryptocurrency industry, suggesting "regulatory sandboxes" for fledgling crypto companies. 

    It remains to be seen who will become the agency's permanent chair. Pham is one of the top candidates for that job.  

    As reported by U.Today, Brian Quintenz, the head of crypto policy at venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz, has also emerged among the frontrunners to spearhead the agency. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

