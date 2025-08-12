Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Top Developer Breaks Silence on LEASH Supply Boom

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 12/08/2025 - 9:37
    Concerns around centralization are back in Shiba Inu ecosystem with LEASH supply adjustment
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Kaal Dhairya, Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) top developer, has provided clarity on the surprise and controversial change in LEASH’s token supply. In an update shared on X, Dhairya explained how LEASH’s total supply increased by approximately 10%.

    Concerns around LEASH's rebase pathway

    Notably, LEASH supply increased after an additional 10,765 new tokens were created on the platform on Aug. 11, 2025. This marked a significant development given that, for many years, community members believed in a fixed supply.

    The project had also claimed that it disabled rebasing. For clarity, rebasing means automatically adjusting the token supply via code. Rebasing could either be positive or negative, depending on the increase or decrease of every holder’s balance.

    Dhairya highlighted that on Aug. 11, the team observed that a "rebase pathway" still existed in the smart contracts. This was linked to preauthorized contracts that allowed for changes without owner intervention.

    According to him, this is a trust breach, as members of the community believed the token supply was unchangeable. Dhairya maintains that this undermines the system and could impact the price as it dilutes value for existing holders.

    The Shiba Inu developer also noted that while the system appears decentralized, the current development suggests that control remains centralized.

    DAO Proposal for LEASH v2 Contract Gains Support

    Dhairya proposed that the LEASH decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) will need to act. 

    To do this, voting will be carried out to decide to negotiate with the original developer or create a completely new token contract. This new contract, LEASH v2, will be audited to ensure there are no rebases or backdoor supply changes.

    The message has sparked a reaction among community members, with some proposing that the DAO be implemented as soon as possible. Others wondered if the same breach could happen with other coins in the SHIB ecosystem.

    A user wondered if, with the LEASH v2 contract, the supply could be reversed. The coming days might provide more clarity to the SHIB community. Beyond the current events, Lucie, the marketing lead, has promised exciting times ahead.

    #Doge Killer LEASH #Shiba Inu
