    XRP on Verge of U-Turn Price Move: 8% in 24 Hours

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP making solid turn as price recovers swiftly
    Mon, 20/01/2025 - 10:39
    
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As it approaches the possibility of reversing its recent correction, XRP has shown incredible resilience over the last 24 hours, recording an 8% price recovery. As it recovered well from selling pressure earlier in the week, the asset is currently trading at about $3.18.

    Following XRP's successful recovery from the $3 support level, which has been serving as a crucial area of buyer interest, the price has surged. A spike in trading volume, which suggests rekindled investor confidence in the asset's upward trajectory, lends additional support to the bullish reversal. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    With a significant volume of $267.2 million, the market was clearly active. Technically speaking, XRP continues to hold above both its 50 and 100 EMAs, solidifying its strong position in a bullish trend. The asset also held above $2.65, its prior resistance-turned-support level, which may serve as a strong base for future price increases. With the RSI at 66 right now, there is more bullish momentum, but the overbought zone is still accessible. 

    Looking ahead, $3.35 is where XRP will likely encounter its next significant resistance. If this level is broken, it may lead to a retest of the recent highs around $3.50. A move like that would validate the market's ongoing bullish trend and possibly draw in additional investors. A decline toward $3 or even $2.80, however, might be imminent if XRP is unable to sustain its upward trajectory. 

    The ability of XRP to bounce back swiftly from corrections is a major selling point, and market sentiment is still positive. As long as it overcomes the current resistance levels, the asset's performance over the last day indicates that it is in a strong position for further growth. The recent 8% spike in XRP suggests that there is significant bullish momentum.

    The asset's capacity to hold onto support and confront resistance levels will dictate whether this rally develops into a legitimate continuation of its upward trajectory. For the upcoming pivotal move, traders should closely monitor the $3.35 resistance level.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

