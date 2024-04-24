Advertisement
    $121 Billion Worth of Bitcoin Might Be Gone Forever

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Dormant wallets now hold $121 billion worth of Bitcoin
    Wed, 24/04/2024 - 17:40
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    According to a recent report by Fortune, which cites data from prominent blockchain sleuth Chainalysis, roughly 1.8 million ($121 billion) of Bitcoin is stored in wallets that have been inactive for more than a decade. 

    Dormant coins account for 8.5% of Bitcoin's 19.7 million circulating supply. 

    It is unclear what percentage of cryptocurrencies is lost forever, but the report suggests that the total number of such coins should stabilize around 1.5 million. 

    Earlier this month, for instance, a Satoshi-era whale woke up after an entire decade of inactivity with $115 million. 

    Anthony Scaramucci's Bitcoin Post Triggers Heated Discussion in Community

    When wallets become active again after a long period of time, some assume that they might want to take profits after a price rally. 

    However, according to the report, there is no direct correlation between the activation of long-dormant wallets and substantial price moves.

    Interestingly enough, Chainalysis has noted that old wallets tend to be activated at a rather predictable pace. The vast majority of such wallets do not usually make headlines due to their small size. Ninety-nine percent of all wallets that are considered to be lost contain less than 50 BTC ($3.2 million at current prices). 

    A supply crunch? 

    According to data provided by Glassnode, more than 68% of Bitcoin's total circulating supply has been inactive for more than a year. 

    The fact that less supply is available on the market is a potentially bullish development if one takes into account growing demand following the approval of a slew of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in January. 

    The largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at $64,810 on major spot exchanges. 

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

