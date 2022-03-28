12 Million XRP Goes to Anon Address as XRP Remains Attractive for Investors

Whale has withdrawn 12 million XRP to an unregistered wallet, while XRP is staging a rise of 6.50%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to Whale Alert, roughly four hours ago, 12,000,000 XRP tokens were moved from Bittrex to an anonymous crypto address.

It happened while the sixth largest cryptocurrency, XRP, has demonstrated a price spike of 6.50%, as per data shared by CoinMarketCap.

12 million XRP leaves Bittrex

Whale Alert has tweeted that an anonymous whale has shifted 12,000,000 Ripple-affiliated XRP tokens to an unregistered address. This amount of crypto comprises $10,422,657.

Detailed data from the Bithomp platform has shown that the unregistered wallet in fact belongs to the South Korean exchange Upbit.

SEC staff do not expect to win the case

As reported by U.Today at the start of March, SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce believes that some of the staff of the agency do not believe the SEC can achieve the result they intended when they started the case against Ripple Labs in December 2019.

However, even with these rumors, the founder of CryptoLaw, John Deaton, stated that he does not expect the case to be settled in March.

XRP remains attractive for investors

Still, XRP remains attractive for investors as the coin seems to remain at the $0.8 level without going down, sometimes printing small rises.

At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $0.8878, showing a price increase by 6.50% over the past 24 hours.