12 Million XRP Goes to Anon Address as XRP Remains Attractive for Investors

According to Whale Alert, roughly four hours ago, 12,000,000 XRP tokens were moved from Bittrex to an anonymous crypto address.
It happened while the sixth largest cryptocurrency, XRP, has demonstrated a price spike of 6.50%, as per data shared by CoinMarketCap.
12 million XRP leaves Bittrex
Whale Alert has tweeted that an anonymous whale has shifted 12,000,000 Ripple-affiliated XRP tokens to an unregistered address. This amount of crypto comprises $10,422,657.
🚨 12,000,000 #XRP (10,422,657 USD) transferred from #Bittrex to unknown wallethttps://t.co/LlQqP9xssl— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) March 28, 2022
Detailed data from the Bithomp platform has shown that the unregistered wallet in fact belongs to the South Korean exchange Upbit.
SEC staff do not expect to win the case
As reported by U.Today at the start of March, SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce believes that some of the staff of the agency do not believe the SEC can achieve the result they intended when they started the case against Ripple Labs in December 2019.
However, even with these rumors, the founder of CryptoLaw, John Deaton, stated that he does not expect the case to be settled in March.
XRP remains attractive for investors
Still, XRP remains attractive for investors as the coin seems to remain at the $0.8 level without going down, sometimes printing small rises.
At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $0.8878, showing a price increase by 6.50% over the past 24 hours.