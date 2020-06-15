Tweet-based article

More Than 100,000 BTC Options to Expire on June 26: Skew Analytics Data

Data shared by Skew says that later in June over 100,000 Bitcoin options are going to expire. This is 25 percent higher than previously shared data for the same day

Data provided by the analytics company Skew shows that they expect an overwhelming amount of Bitcoin options to expire in June – slightly over one hundred thousand units.

100k+ Bitcoin options to expire this month

Skew agency has shared a graph demonstrating that over 100k BTC options are expected to expire on Friday, June 26.

Image via @skewdotcom

However, previously, Skew announced the expiration of slightly more than 84,000 BTC options on that particular day.

It also shared data that the amount of BTC put options (which give you the right to sell an asset) began rising in comparison to calls (options that allow you to purchase an asset).

Overall interest in Bitcoin options has been growing. On May 20, U.Today wrote that the OI on BTC options had printed an all-time high of $1 bln on Deribit exchange and also soared on the CME.

Number of BTC wallets with 0.1+ coins prints new ATH

Another analytics data provider, Glassnode, has tweeted that the number of BTC addresses holding more than 0.1 BTC has increased to a new all-time high of 3,057,754.000.

Image via @glassnodealerts

On May 10, the number of these addresses amounted to 3,007,900. On the same day, the number of wallets holding one or more than one BTC totaled 810,487.

The number of wallets keeps rising, despite the BTC price volatility – earlier today, Bitcoin plunged below $9,000 but did not stay there long.

