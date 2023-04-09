1.1 Billion SHIB Gets Destroyed, Shiba Inu's Burn Rate Spikes to Millions Percent

Sun, 04/09/2023 - 09:37
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Shiba Inu sees enormous amount of tokens removed from network
1.1 Billion SHIB Gets Destroyed, Shiba Inu's Burn Rate Spikes to Millions Percent
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Shiba Inu network has recently experienced a colossal spike in the number of destroyed coins, with 1.1 billion tokens being removed from circulation. This event marks an astounding 5.5 million percent increase in the amount of burned tokens compared to average levels. Such a massive token burn is a rarity for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, as the typical number of burned SHIB tokens usually falls below 100 million.

Token burning is a deflationary mechanism employed by many cryptocurrencies to control the supply of tokens in circulation and, consequently, to stabilize or potentially increase the value of the remaining tokens. In the case of Shiba Inu, this substantial token burn could theoretically result in a more favorable supply-demand balance and positively impact the token's price.

Shib Burn rate
Source: Shibburn

However, despite the significant reduction in circulating tokens, the price performance of Shiba Inu has remained relatively unchanged. Currently, SHIB is trading at $0.00001, with no price change in the last 24 hours. The token has also failed to break through the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), a key technical indicator used by traders to identify potential trend reversals.

Related
3 Things That Will Help Shiba Inu Hit $0.01: Major SHIB Enthusiast

Several factors could be contributing to Shiba Inu's lack of price movement in response to the massive token burn. The broader market sentiment, coupled with the ongoing fluctuations in other major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, might be dampening the impact of the token burn on SHIB's price.

Additionally, it is essential to remember that token burns are only one factor influencing the market value of a cryptocurrency, and other elements, like adoption, utility and network activity, may play a more significant role in determining the token's price trajectory, especially in the long-term perspective.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bitcoin (BTC) Can Now Be Utilized at 5,000 Outlets in Italy Through This Partnership
04/09/2023 - 09:16
Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bitcoin (BTC) Can Now Be Utilized at 5,000 Outlets in Italy Through This Partnership
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple CTO Compares XRP to Coconut, Here's Why It Is Important Analogy
04/08/2023 - 20:00
Ripple CTO Compares XRP to Coconut, Here's Why It Is Important Analogy
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP Price Analysis for April 8
04/08/2023 - 18:00
XRP Price Analysis for April 8
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk