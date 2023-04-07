'Black Swan' Author Admits Major BTC Mistake, XRP Forms First 2023 Golden Cross, New SHIB Pair Available on Popular Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

'Black Swan' author admits his major Bitcoin mistake

During his recent appearance on Bloomberg's Odd Lots podcast, prominent mathematician and author of bestseller "Black Swan" Nassim Nicholas Taleb admitted his major mistake regarding Bitcoin. He criticized the market’s biggest cryptocurrency, calling it "a very fragile commodity." Taleb continued by saying that Bitcoin is controlled by a small number of people and that it is merely a book entry that must be maintained. The author also added that the asset has not delivered on many of its promises, such as being a transactional tool; instead, Bitcoin has become a "speculative island."

XRP forms its first 2023 golden cross: details

After forming a "golden cross" back in October 2022, Ripple-affiliated token XRP once again witnessed such a pattern on its daily chart yesterday as XRP's daily moving average (MA) 50 crossed above the MA 200. Even though many analysts and traders interpret a "golden cross" as a bullish indication, it does not represent an absolute signal and might trap buyers on the wrong side of the market. This is because the token could have already been overbought and due for a correction by the time a golden cross was formed. At the moment of writing, XRP is changing hands at $0.507, up 1% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

Cardano (ADA) holders are going to be heavily rewarded, but no guarantees: Dan Gambardello

In a recent tweet, founder of Crypto Capital Venture Dan Gambardello expressed optimism regarding the future of the financial gains of ADA holders. According to Gambardello or, more precisely, his "intuition," those ADA holders who have endured the last 1.5 years are going to be "heavily rewarded." However, he pointed out that there are "zero guarantees" here as these are only his suggestions. Earlier this week, the Crypto Capital Venture founder tweeted that he believes in ADA's price recovery since the Total Value Locked on the Cardano chain keeps growing, and he reckons this will be a key factor for ADA's future price growth.

SHIB vs. BONE: new Shiba Inu pair now available on major exchange