    100% Win Rate, $28 Billion in Profit: Ex-MicroStrategy Bitcoin Winning Streak

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 20/07/2025 - 10:39
    Strategy securing mind-blowing profits as Bitcoin hits all-time highs
    Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) has achieved unprecedented all-time profit of $28.22 billion, a 65.82% return on its current $71.11 billion Bitcoin portfolio, further solidifying its position as the most successful corporate Bitcoin investor in history. The company has amassed more than 601,000 Bitcoin, outperformed the majority of institutions and maintained a perfect win streak for almost five years.

    Large-scale dollar-cost averaging (DCA) is their main tactic, and it's effective. Regardless of price volatility, the portfolio tracker consistently demonstrates buys during bull and bear cycles, supporting a disciplined investing pattern. A portfolio that is nearly impervious to normal market corrections has been produced by this strategy, which has also reduced volatility.

    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Strategy has a significant buffer against drawdowns because its average cost basis for its Bitcoin holdings is $71,290, and the cryptocurrency is currently trading at about $118,200. The firm is rarely caught at the top thanks to the steady DCA approach, and once momentum shifts, it is always positioned for upside.

    In the most recent buying activity, which includes a number of significant transactions in May, June and the first part of July, Strategy doubled down during the psychological break above $100,000.

    In contrast to short-term speculative players, Strategy's pattern demonstrates no intention to take profits. Rather it is constructing an accumulative stronghold that has the potential to transform corporate treasury allocation models. Bitcoin is consolidating around the $118,000-$120,000 range, and market sentiment is still bullish.

    ETF inflows are breaking records, and U.S. policy momentum building Strategy's initial Bitcoin wager is evolving into an institutional model rather than a tech gamble. Right now Strategy's Bitcoin portfolio is the best advertisement for the dollar-cost average strategy, which proved to be way more effective than 90% of strategies amateur traders use while trying to catch unrealistic profits.

