    Saylor Wouldn't Have Touched XRP, Analyst Says

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 20/07/2025 - 7:41
    Comparing Saylor's Bitcoin gains to his potential XRP gains makes no sense, according to analyst
    Saylor Wouldn't Have Touched XRP, Analyst Says
    Following XRP's enormous price rally, there has been a heated debate about whether or not Strategy's Michael Saylor would have been better off picking the Ripple-linked token instead of Bitcoin.

    Had Saylor invested in XRP instead of the original cryptocurrency, the portfolio would be worth almost double as of today, according to the estimates performed by former RippleX engineer Matt Hamilton.

    Moreover, Saylor's purchase of the XRP token would likely push the price further due to media attention. Meanwhile, Bitcoin might have experienced less demand.

    However, Christopher Inks of TexasWest Capital believes that the idea that Saylor would even touch XRP is essentially nonsense.

    He noted that most of Saylor's purchases were made during the period when the Ripple-linked token was "off-limits" due to regulatory uncertainty stemming from the SEC's lawsuit against the company. Virtually all of the leading exchanges moved to suspend XRP trading in the U.S. following the lawsuit.

    "No CEO in his right mind would’ve gotten anywhere near the asset, as toxic as it was, during that time," Inks stressed.

    Moreover, he argues that this is "the least of the reasons" why Hamilton's post is "nonsensical."

    Has Saylor changed his stance on XRP?

    Saylor, who has become the most vocal Bitcoin advocate, used to be a harsh critic. Back in 2022, he stated that the token was obviously an unregistered security.

    However, as reported by U.Today, he seemingly warmed up to the token earlier this year, endorsing the idea of a multi-token U.S. reserve that would include the token.

