    1-Year Anniversary of DOGE Becoming Temporary Twitter Logo Celebrated by Dogecoin Army

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    One year ago, Twitter briefly changed its logo to DOGE mascot, taking the blue bird down
    Mon, 1/04/2024 - 14:05
    X/Twitter user “DogecoinDesigner,” who seems to be part of the DOGE and perhaps the X team, has published a reminder of an important milestone for the Dogecoin army.

    They tweeted that a year ago, around Easter time, Twitter changed its logo from the iconic blue bird to a Dogecoin mascot. The DOGE price soared as the community expected things to stay that way permanently and DOGE to be used for internal payments. However, the blue bird was back in its usual place approximately a week later. This was way before the social media platform got itself the black-and-white X logo.

    A report by on-chain data aggregator Santiment back then shared that cryptocurrency whales who stood close to Elon Musk took that opportunity to buy more Dogecoin. At the same time, several other whales took advantage of the massive 33% DOGE price surge and cashed out on the Dogecoin they had in their wallets.

    For a short while, DOGE decoupled from the rest of the cryptocurrency market then, with its market capitalization soaring by more than $3 billion to hit $13.3 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    Today, as the aforementioned “DogecoinDesigner” user tweeted a reminder of that remarkable event, some in the comments thread wondered if the same is likely to happen this year as well.

    X comes closer to launching payments

    A short while ago, Elon Musk’s X platform secured licenses for conducting and processing payments in three more U.S. states. On March 20, X added approved licenses in Oregon, Illinois and New Mexico.

    The Dogecoin community still cherishes hopes that being a loyal Dogecoin fan and holder, Elon Musk will certainly integrate DOGE as at least one of payment options on the X platform.

    Last week, a prominent Dogecoin contributor known on X as “Mishaboar” shared his expectations that as Musk keeps winning new licenses for his social media giant, DOGE payments may not be integrated until next year begins.

    MishaBoar stressed that other online giants, which used to be anti-crypto, now support this type of payment, such as PayPal; therefore, he believes that X integrating DOGE payments is just a matter of time, along with collaborations with other payment systems.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
